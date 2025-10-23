Wolfgang Lessing’s New Book, "A German Immigrant Forged in the Crucible of D-Day," Follows the Author’s Journey to America and the Uncovering of His Family's History
Wickenburg, AZ, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Wolfgang Lessing has completed his most recent book, “A German Immigrant Forged in the Crucible of D-Day”: a compelling and poignant memoir that documents the author’s upbringing in a post-war Germany to his immigration to the American West, where he uncovers shocking secrets from his family’s past that bring him closer to America’s history than ever before.
Born in a small German town on D-Day, June 6, 1944, Wolfgang Lessing’s life has been a remarkable odyssey of survival, discovery, and the pursuit of the American dream. “An Immigrant Forged in the Crucible of D-Day” takes readers on an unforgettable journey from post-war Germany to the vast landscapes of the American West, where Wolfgang builds a new life, uncovers hidden family secrets, and embraces his newfound American heritage.
From a childhood shaped by war and occupation to a career that spans military service, law enforcement, and entrepreneurial ventures, Wolfgang’s story is a testament to the power of resilience and the enduring human spirit. Through DNA testing and meticulous research, he unravels a complex family history, revealing his unexpected connection to the American soil.
Published by Fulton Books, Wolfgang Lessing’s book weaves together personal narratives with historical events, offering a unique perspective on the immigrant experience and the timeless pursuit of belonging. Wolfgang’s candid voice and unwavering love for America make this a must-read for anyone who has ever dreamed of a better tomorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A German Immigrant Forged in the Crucible of D-Day” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born in a small German town on D-Day, June 6, 1944, Wolfgang Lessing’s life has been a remarkable odyssey of survival, discovery, and the pursuit of the American dream. “An Immigrant Forged in the Crucible of D-Day” takes readers on an unforgettable journey from post-war Germany to the vast landscapes of the American West, where Wolfgang builds a new life, uncovers hidden family secrets, and embraces his newfound American heritage.
From a childhood shaped by war and occupation to a career that spans military service, law enforcement, and entrepreneurial ventures, Wolfgang’s story is a testament to the power of resilience and the enduring human spirit. Through DNA testing and meticulous research, he unravels a complex family history, revealing his unexpected connection to the American soil.
Published by Fulton Books, Wolfgang Lessing’s book weaves together personal narratives with historical events, offering a unique perspective on the immigrant experience and the timeless pursuit of belonging. Wolfgang’s candid voice and unwavering love for America make this a must-read for anyone who has ever dreamed of a better tomorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A German Immigrant Forged in the Crucible of D-Day” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories