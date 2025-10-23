Author Kaye Beechum’s New Book, "Working the Streets of Los Angeles," is a Captivating Memoir Recounting the Author’s Experiences Working as a Parking Enforcement Officer

Recent release “Working the Streets of Los Angeles” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kaye Beechum is a unique and heartfelt autobiographical account that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects on her time working as a meter maid in Los Angeles, recounting stories and experiences from her career that have come to define her and shape who she is as a person.