Author Kaye Beechum’s New Book, "Working the Streets of Los Angeles," is a Captivating Memoir Recounting the Author’s Experiences Working as a Parking Enforcement Officer
Recent release “Working the Streets of Los Angeles” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kaye Beechum is a unique and heartfelt autobiographical account that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects on her time working as a meter maid in Los Angeles, recounting stories and experiences from her career that have come to define her and shape who she is as a person.
Redlands, CA, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kaye Beechum, a mother of four, grandmother of six, and great-grandmother of three, has completed her new book, “Working the Streets of Los Angeles”: a riveting assortment of stories from the author’s time as a parking enforcement officer, revealing the challenges she faced and growth she experienced throughout her time.
“Have you ever received a parking ticket? How did you feel about it? Angry? Frustrated? Did you blame yourself for making a mistake, or did you blame that terrible ‘meter maid’?” writes Beechum. “This book is the story of an enforcement officer (meter maid) in the city of Los Angeles. You will watch her career grow and change as she grows and changes along with it. You will learn that parking enforcement officers, or meter maids, are people too and perhaps not as bad as the public presumes them to be.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kaye Beechum’s engaging tale will take readers behind the scenes to discover the people behind their parking tickets, and the important service they provide in doing their job. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Working the Streets of Los Angeles” is not only a memoir but a tribute to the unsung heroes who are often overlooked or misunderstood for the job they do.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Working the Streets of Los Angeles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Have you ever received a parking ticket? How did you feel about it? Angry? Frustrated? Did you blame yourself for making a mistake, or did you blame that terrible ‘meter maid’?” writes Beechum. “This book is the story of an enforcement officer (meter maid) in the city of Los Angeles. You will watch her career grow and change as she grows and changes along with it. You will learn that parking enforcement officers, or meter maids, are people too and perhaps not as bad as the public presumes them to be.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kaye Beechum’s engaging tale will take readers behind the scenes to discover the people behind their parking tickets, and the important service they provide in doing their job. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Working the Streets of Los Angeles” is not only a memoir but a tribute to the unsung heroes who are often overlooked or misunderstood for the job they do.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Working the Streets of Los Angeles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories