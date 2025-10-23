Author Wendell L. Dawson Sr.’s New Book, “How To Catch A Peacock Bass,” is a Comprehensive Guide to Everything One Needs to Know for Catching Peacock Bass

Recent release “How To Catch A Peacock Bass” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wendell L. Dawson Sr. is an engaging and all-encompasing guide to navigating the waters of peacock bass fishing in Southern Florida. From the best time of year to what tools to use, Dawson Sr. draws on his own experiences to deliver tried and true methods to catching these magnificent beasts.