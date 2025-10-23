Author Wendell L. Dawson Sr.’s New Book, “How To Catch A Peacock Bass,” is a Comprehensive Guide to Everything One Needs to Know for Catching Peacock Bass
Recent release “How To Catch A Peacock Bass” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wendell L. Dawson Sr. is an engaging and all-encompasing guide to navigating the waters of peacock bass fishing in Southern Florida. From the best time of year to what tools to use, Dawson Sr. draws on his own experiences to deliver tried and true methods to catching these magnificent beasts.
Fort Myers, FL, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wendell L. Dawson Sr., who has been fishing since five years old, has completed his new book, “How To Catch A Peacock Bass”: an in-depth and thorough guide containing tips and advice on the tools required for catching peacock bass in South Florida.
“You may say why the peacock bass is a wonderful fish to catch,” shares Dawson Sr. “He is beautiful, powerful, smart, and savory. I personally love the challenge to catch them. I was first introduced to the fish by my son Wendell Jr., and I have been hooked ever since. I remember my first outing. There were so many peacock out and about. I hooked a four-pounder, and I have never felt that type of power in a fish. Mind you, I’ve caught thousands and thousands of largemouth bass and about a hundred snook, but Mr. Peacock is a beast of a fish. He will pill line off your reel like a snook, and he will jump like a largemouth. He is a bad dude, and I get the shakes from this fish. I get excited when I see tons of them at one time down the canals. I see so many it’s hard for me to tie on my bait at times.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wendell L. Dawson Sr.’s riveting guide will help readers of all backgrounds learn the tools of the trade required for catching these brilliant colored fish, including the best area and time of the year to find them. Whether one is an expert angler or simply interested in reading about the art of fishing, “How To Catch A Peacock Bass” is the ultimate guide for peacock bass fishing.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “How To Catch A Peacock Bass” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
