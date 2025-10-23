Author Ray Morgan’s New Book, "The Widow Kane," is a Poignant Novel of a Young Woman’s Journey as She Navigates Learning to Accept Her Husband’s Unexpected Death

Recent release “The Widow Kane” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ray Morgan is a stirring and compelling tale that centers around Hanna Kane, a young woman in her thirties who becomes a widow after her husband is killed in a freak accident during a cattle river crossing. Now left on her own, Hanna must learn to continue on without him and accept that he is truly gone.