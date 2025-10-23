Author Ray Morgan’s New Book, "The Widow Kane," is a Poignant Novel of a Young Woman’s Journey as She Navigates Learning to Accept Her Husband’s Unexpected Death
Recent release “The Widow Kane” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ray Morgan is a stirring and compelling tale that centers around Hanna Kane, a young woman in her thirties who becomes a widow after her husband is killed in a freak accident during a cattle river crossing. Now left on her own, Hanna must learn to continue on without him and accept that he is truly gone.
Tonganoxie, KS, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ray Morgan, a retired licensed water treatment agent who has spent most of his life as an industrial machinist/pump mechanic as well as being an organic farmer and beekeeper, has completed his new book, “The Widow Kane”: a gripping story of a young woman who must accept her husband’s death after a terrible accident while herding cattle across a river. Morgan’s first book, “Beyond this Valley” is also available now.
“Hanna Kane stood a little shaky in the last rays of the evening sun,” shares Ray. “There on a ridge above the Upper Leon River were the remains of a rough wooden cross. She had insisted that her brother and young son bring her to this place where her husband had died last fall. Hundreds of river crossings behind him had been no help when this one went bad: a freak accident while riding a young horse with cattle. She had known all along that her son had told her the truth, but she had wanted to believe he would come home. She saw now that big Sam Kane was dead, and he would not be coming home again. Hanna Kane was thirty-four years old.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ray Morgan’s enthralling tale is a gripping and heartfelt story of strength and resilience in the face of incredible loss. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Widow Kane” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Widow Kane” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
