Author Donna Baca’s New Book, "Anna's Betrayal," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Girl Whose Life is Thrown Into Turmoil That She Must Find a Way to Survive
Recent release “Anna's Betrayal” from Newman Springs Publishing author Donna Baca is a riveting story that centers around Anna, a young woman whose promising life takes a nosedive when she finds herself in a horrifying situation to which there is little chance of escape. Facing immense odds, Anna must learn to adapt or else she will be swallowed up by her new world.
Colorado Springs, CO, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Donna Baca has completed her new book, “Anna's Betrayal”: a compelling tale that follows a young woman who is forced into impossible circumstances that will force her to adapt to her new life or succumb to the influences around her.
“After graduation, every young girl dreams of an exciting and happy life where the future is something to be excited about,” writes Baca. “But unfortunately, Anna’s world comes crashing down. She is soon cast into a situation that no young person should ever have to endure. Because of greed, her life soon takes a horrible turn. She has to learn to adapt to survive.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Donna Baca’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this gripping story of resilience and strength in the wake of unimaginable struggles. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Anna’s Betrayal” weaves a poignant story that will leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Anna's Betrayal" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
