Danbury City Council Candidate Candace V. Fay Launches “Furever Danbury” – A Campaign for the Fur Vote
Cute campaign for dog lovers this political season.
Danbury, CT, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the 2025 campaign season picks up steam, Danbury City Council candidate Candace V. Fay is taking a unique approach to connecting with voters — by appealing to their furry family members.
Last weekend, Fay unveiled her lighthearted and unexpectedly viral “Furever Danbury” campaign — a pet-centered spin on her official campaign tagline, Forever Danbury. What began as a simple social media post featuring Fay and her dog, Henry, quickly grew into a heartwarming grassroots movement.
“It took off!” said Fay. “I couldn’t keep up with the photos that were coming in from my friends. I didn’t intend to run a social media campaign for dog lovers, but it just took on a life of its own.”
Supporters began submitting photos of their own pets “endorsing” Fay’s campaign. The campaign team embraced the momentum, creating playful graphics and posts showing dogs texting and calling each other to “get out the vote.”
While dogs led the charge, a few feline friends joined in, too. One Danbury cat, Timber, made his debut with the tagline, “Fur is Fur” — a clever twist on the well-known phrase “Love is Love.”
“I’ve always believed in bringing the community together,” Fay said. “This campaign has reminded me that sometimes, the best connections are the unexpected ones — like bonding over our love for our pets.”
The “Furever Danbury” campaign continues to gain attention online and in neighborhoods across the city, proving that in this election, every paw counts.
