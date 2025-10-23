Keisha-Marie Allison’s New Book, “The Adventures of Hildey Wisedotter: The Dragon in a Cave,” Follows a Young Girl’s Battle with a Dragon Using a Magical Sword
Chicago, IL, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Keisha-Marie Allison, a kindergarten teacher for over a decade, has completed her most recent book, “The Adventures of Hildey Wisedotter: The Dragon in a Cave”: a riveting story that follows a young girl who finds herself transported to a mystical cave where she must fight a dragon with only a magical sword by her side.
“Hildey Wisedotter is the best explorer in her neighborhood. An explorer who always makes it home in time for dinner,” writes Allison. “One day not much different than any other day, Hildey finds herself in a mysterious cave. Luckily for Hildey, she is quick on her toes because she is now face to face with a dragon! That’s when a strange voice begins to help her battle Orrmore the Dragon. Not to mention, a sword and a curious suit of armor have magically appeared as well. Will Hildey be able to defeat Orrmore? Will she learn who is behind this helpful voice? Hildey sure does hope she doesn’t miss her dad’s famous pot pie tonight!”
Published by Fulton Books, Keisha-Marie Allison’s book initially came to be after the author, during her time as an educator, decided she wanted to create a story of an epic adventure with a young relatable heroine. With colorful artwork and a thrilling story of courage and strength, the author shares Hildey’s adventures in the hope of inspiring young readers to develop a lifelong love of reading.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Adventures of Hildey Wisedotter: The Dragon in a Cave” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
