Author Christopher Kone’s New Book, "The Matter of Anne Hutchinson: Salvation by Grace," Offers a Thoughtful Look Into a Controversial Historical Figure
Recent release “The Matter of Anne Hutchinson: Salvation by Grace” from Covenant Books author Christopher Kone untangles the matter of Anne Hutchinson by employing various processes of history that consider theology and government.
South Easton, MA, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christopher Kone, an educator-historian-developmental linguist, has completed his new book, “The Matter of Anne Hutchinson: Salvation by Grace”: a captivating work that applies social, theological, political, and legal aspects to the matter of Anne.
Author Christopher Kone holds from Salem State College a bachelor’s degree in history, garnering Phi Alpha Theta honors, and a master’s degree in speech and language pathology from Northeastern University. As a thirty-seven-year ASHA-certified speech pathologist, his areas of concentration were developmental linguistics, language-originated behavior, and epistemic cognition. As a historian, he enjoys giving tours on the famed Freedom Trail in Boston, Massachusetts. With his forty-eight-year avocation as a historical reenactor, he continues to interpret American Colonial and American Civil War eras throughout New England and the East Coast. He and his wife are followers of the Bay Colony’s church theology found within the Cambridge Platform of 1648. “The Matter of Anne Hutchinson” is a child of Mr. Kone’s love of touring Boston.
Kone writes, “Harvard University claims Anne Hutchinson, a Puritan wife and mother, as a founding cause of their institution. Anne’s peers considered her a Jezebel. In modern times, she is acclaimed as a pioneer of women’s rights. In 1637, she was banished from Massachusetts. In 1638, she was excommunicated from the church. Today, a statue of Anne stands on the Massachusetts State House lawn. What is certain about Anne is that she was the eye of the Antinomian Controversy that swept over the nascent Massachusetts Bay Colony from 1636 to 1638.”
He continues, “Though Anne is often viewed by historians through the colony’s religious structure, the controversy threatening the colony swirled around the Protestant Reformation’s doctrine of salvation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christopher Kone’s new book tells the story of Anne as a part of the vibrant history of America and its revolutions. It is a story of the past that reflects on modern times.
Readers can purchase “The Matter of Anne Hutchinson: Salvation by Grace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
