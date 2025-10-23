Author Diane Wiedemann’s New Book, "Made in His Image Part Three: It All Comes Together," Shares the Author’s Healing Journey Guided by Faith
Recent release “Made in His Image Part Three: It All Comes Together” from Covenant Books author Diane Wiedemann is an inspiring account of the author’s personal journey of healing and therapy through her deep connection to God.
Manchester, TN, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Diane Wiedemann, a single mom of six adult children, has completed her new book, “Made in His Image Part Three: It All Comes Together”: an impactful work that shares the author’s healing journey in faith.
Author Diane Wiedemann is an occupational therapist of thirty-five-plus years. She lives in Middle Tennessee and enjoys reading and learning new things to do.
She has lived a life filled with multiple adverse experiences, coupled with a physical handicap (cerebral palsy). When her husband died, Diane turned to the Lord for help and therapy. She felt compelled to document her journey, which then led to the writing of this book. Diane decided to share what she had received with others to bring a beacon of light and a ray of hope to them.
Diane writes, “This is my story, but I didn’t write it; God did, by my hand, for I knew not the language and words to my own story, and as He revealed unto me I wrote, never knowing what I was going to write or how it was going to go or even what it meant or how I was to be effected by it.”
She continues, “The story of my life was even a shock unto me as I learned it, and it never failed to bring untold anguish, never-ending sleepless nights, unbearable pain, torment, tears, never-ending tears and the distress of unspoken anger and rage—that showed up as painful moments of awareness and light bulb moments of revelation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diane Wiedemann’s new book offers a faith-affirming experience for readers.
Readers can purchase “Made in His Image Part Three: It All Comes Together” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
