Author Robert Aldrete’s New Book, "The Straight Truth of the Bible," is an Eye-Opening Read That Explores the Divine Truths Shared by the Lord Through His Written Word
Recent release “The Straight Truth of the Bible: The Good News That Everyone Loves to Hear. The Bad News That No One Wants to Hear. The Backstories and Other Facts. The Truth That Others Sidestep.” from Covenant Books author Robert Aldrete takes readers on a journey to discover hard Biblical truths, some of which people would rather ignore than accept.
Tucson, AZ, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert Aldrete, a veteran with twenty-five years of military service who later worked in the civilian sector and taught Senior Sunday School classes at a Baptist church, has completed his new book, “The Straight Truth of the Bible: The Good News That Everyone Loves to Hear. The Bad News That No One Wants to Hear. The Backstories and Other Facts. The Truth That Others Sidestep.”: a stirring look at Biblical truths and facts presented within Scripture that are often misconstrued to a specific institution’s liking.
“This book presents the biblical facts rather than church denominational doctrines, which we are told to accept by faith,” writes Aldrete. “The Bible itself reveals the answers to many of the mysteries that have perplexed people for years.
“Today, history, science, and archeology also give us answers that not only support the different biblical stories but also indirectly explain them. They give insight as to how our Almighty Father orchestrates the events on the earth: how he prepared in advance the path for each of his servant’s divine assignments, some with verifiable evidence.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Aldrete’s new book boldly asserts many evident facts in the Bible Scriptures, including the Almighty Father’s and his Son’s proper names, the Savior’s biblical true birth date, what the unforgivable sin really is, problematic church teachings, the new Jerusalem, the new paradise earth as described in the Bible, and much more. Through sharing his writings, Aldrete aims to explore subjects that have perplexed people for years, providing clear biblical answers.
Readers can purchase “The Straight Truth of the Bible: The Good News That Everyone Loves to Hear. The Bad News That No One Wants to Hear. The Backstories and Other Facts. The Truth That Others Sidestep.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
