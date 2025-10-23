Author Robert Aldrete’s New Book, "The Straight Truth of the Bible," is an Eye-Opening Read That Explores the Divine Truths Shared by the Lord Through His Written Word

Recent release “The Straight Truth of the Bible: The Good News That Everyone Loves to Hear. The Bad News That No One Wants to Hear. The Backstories and Other Facts. The Truth That Others Sidestep.” from Covenant Books author Robert Aldrete takes readers on a journey to discover hard Biblical truths, some of which people would rather ignore than accept.