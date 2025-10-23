Author Michael Owens’s New Book, "Seeking the Beloved," is a Collection of Poems That Invites Readers to Embark on a Journey of Spiritual Reflection and Growth
Recent release “Seeking the Beloved” from Covenant Books author Michael Owens is a stirring assortment of poems and ruminations that aims to help readers expand their faith and open up to the Lord. Inspired by the author’s own journey with faith, each of Owens’s poems will spark thought and your written reflections on God’s grace and blessings.
Cypress, TX, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Owens, a retired educator and loving father and grandfather who resides in Cypress, Texas, with his wife, has completed his new book, “Seeking the Beloved”: a poignant and engaging collection of faith-based poems and ruminations that will inspire readers to reflect on their own faith and connection with the Lord.
After retiring from a long career in education, author Michael Owens returned to his writing roots. He is a member of several poetry associations and writing groups, including the Poetry Society of Texas, Poets Northwest, Austin Poetry Society, and Gulf Coast Poets.
“Begun as a Lenten activity to listen after you pray and reflect on the words The Beloved is whispering to you,” writes Owens. “The goal of this book is to provide the reader with food for thought. The selections are short and direct; some might say pithy. If you believe God is everywhere and our actions are important in spreading the word of God, this book is for you.” The book can be used as a daily devotional and there is adequate space on each page to add your thoughts.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Owens’s new book stems from the author’s service in the Episcopal Church and is partly inspired by the work of American poet Gregory Orr. With each new entry, Owens invites readers to reflect on their own relationship and interactions with God, and His ongoing presence in their lives.
Readers can purchase “Seeking the Beloved” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
