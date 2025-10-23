Author Michael Owens’s New Book, "Seeking the Beloved," is a Collection of Poems That Invites Readers to Embark on a Journey of Spiritual Reflection and Growth

Recent release “Seeking the Beloved” from Covenant Books author Michael Owens is a stirring assortment of poems and ruminations that aims to help readers expand their faith and open up to the Lord. Inspired by the author’s own journey with faith, each of Owens’s poems will spark thought and your written reflections on God’s grace and blessings.