Author Jimmy Bankole’s New Book, "Holy Spirit University: Freshman," is a Faith-Based Read That Aims to Inspire Individuals to Open Themselves Up to the Holy Spirit
Recent release “Holy Spirit University: Freshman” from Covenant Books author Jimmy Bankole is a compelling and thought-provoking account designed to help readers further develop their faith and trust in the Lord. Inspired by a lifelong journey of faith, Bankole shares his writings to help readers unlock their hearts and minds for the Holy Spirit’s teachings.
East Point, GA, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Bankole, who accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of twelve, has completed his new book, “Holy Spirit University: Freshman”: an insightful look at the teachings of the Holy Spirit, guiding readers beyond the simple teachings of the Church to provide an indepth look at what true faith in the Lord can provide to one’s life.
“The Lord, God, asked that this book, ‘Holy Spirit University,’ be written,” writes Bankole. “The aim is to educate people beyond what most churches teach. It is not meant to offend anyone but to stimulate everyone’s deep thoughts.
“This book, ‘Holy Spirit University: Freshman,’ is the first of several series. Subsequent series will include the ‘Sophomore,’ ‘Junior,’ ‘Senior,’ ‘Masters,’ and ‘Doctorate.’ Most of the contents of this book were not premeditated but were inspired and directed during the writing process.
“The topics of discussion cover a variety of issues that affect daily life. Sadly, the piety of most Christians of today blinds them to the obvious. The gift of common sense has been shunned. Ignorance is pervasive, and it keeps God’s people from leading the victorious and glorious life that God intended.
“God sent His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, into the world to show the way to salvation. Salvation—yes, salvation that goes beyond the promised everlasting life. It is salvation from worries, addictions, fear, and all kinds of evil that plague mankind.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jimmy Bankole’s new book will educate and equip people with the knowledge to overcome life’s obstacles as true children and followers of Christ.
Readers can purchase “Holy Spirit University: Freshman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
