Author Jimmy Bankole’s New Book, "Holy Spirit University: Freshman," is a Faith-Based Read That Aims to Inspire Individuals to Open Themselves Up to the Holy Spirit

Recent release “Holy Spirit University: Freshman” from Covenant Books author Jimmy Bankole is a compelling and thought-provoking account designed to help readers further develop their faith and trust in the Lord. Inspired by a lifelong journey of faith, Bankole shares his writings to help readers unlock their hearts and minds for the Holy Spirit’s teachings.