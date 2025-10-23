Author Ashley Ratliff’s New Book, "Soul's Mend," is a Moving Collection of Poetry That Aims to Inspire and Uplift Readers, Offering Comfort and Strength with Each Entry
Recent release “Soul's Mend” from Page Publishing author Ashley Ratliff is a heartfelt assortment of poems that draws from the author’s life to reflect upon her experiences. With each poem, Ratliff bears it all as she invites readers to peer into her very soul, discovering a wellspring of wisdom and strength learned from her past.
Lawrence, KS, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ashley Ratliff, a passionate poet who writes from her own experiences, weaving words that resonate with themes of self-love, healing, and transformation, has completed her new book, “Soul's Mend”: a stirring collection of poetry that invites readers on a journey of resilience and self-discovery, offering solace and inspiration with every word.
“‘Soul’s Mend’ is a heartfelt collection of poetry that invites readers on a transformative journey through the raw emotions of heartbreak, the resilience of self-discovery, and the profound beauty of self-love,” shares Ratliff. “Each poem reflects the universal struggle to heal and grow, offering a soothing reminder that even in the depths of pain, there is hope and renewal.
“This book is a companion for those seeking to find strength within, reclaim their power, and embrace the beauty of their own story. Whether you’re mending a broken heart or celebrating the rediscovery of your truest self, these words will inspire, comfort, and remind you of your worth.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ashley Ratliff’s enthralling collection is inspired by the author’s life’s trials and triumphs, beautifully exploring the strength found in overcoming heartbreak. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Soul’s Mend” is a poignant tribute to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Soul's Mend” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
