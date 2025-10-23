Author Ashley Ratliff’s New Book, "Soul's Mend," is a Moving Collection of Poetry That Aims to Inspire and Uplift Readers, Offering Comfort and Strength with Each Entry

Recent release “Soul's Mend” from Page Publishing author Ashley Ratliff is a heartfelt assortment of poems that draws from the author’s life to reflect upon her experiences. With each poem, Ratliff bears it all as she invites readers to peer into her very soul, discovering a wellspring of wisdom and strength learned from her past.