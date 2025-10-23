Author Ernesto Hernandez’s New Book, "Kimyōna me," is a Compelling Tale of a Young Man Who Discovers He Possesses a Unique Set of Powers He Must Use to Protect Others
Recent release “Kimyōna me” from Page Publishing author Ernesto Hernandez is a thrilling novel that centers around Tobi, a young man who makes a shocking discovery when he learns of his true identity and a special set of powers he possesses. Now awakening to his true self, Tobi must try to remember his past while embracing his gifts and using them for the greater good.
Miami, FL, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ernesto Hernandez, a loving father and Miami native who has always had a wild imagination and a knack for storytelling, has completed his new book, “Kimyōna me”: a stirring tale of a young man named Tobi who must quickly learn to control his special gifts in order to save those he loves from a dangerous evil that threatens everything he has ever known.
“A young man, surrounded by a loving family and a group of faithful friends, will soon discover who he truly is,” writes Hernandez. “Blessed with superhuman strength, speed, endurance, unique color eyes, and a hidden power within him, his world would come crumbling down when memories of a past life reveals his true identity. Now a horrible threat terrorizes not only the world he knows but also those he sworn to protect. The world now relies on this young man’s unique, gifted powers suppressed in his past life. The problem is he can’t remember his past life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ernesto Hernandez’s enthralling tale is partly inspired by the author’s son and his love of superheroes, which led him to develop his own take on the superhero story through the character of Tobi. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Kimyōna me” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound as Tobi takes his first steps towards his ultimate destiny as a savior and hero to all.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Kimyōna me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“A young man, surrounded by a loving family and a group of faithful friends, will soon discover who he truly is,” writes Hernandez. “Blessed with superhuman strength, speed, endurance, unique color eyes, and a hidden power within him, his world would come crumbling down when memories of a past life reveals his true identity. Now a horrible threat terrorizes not only the world he knows but also those he sworn to protect. The world now relies on this young man’s unique, gifted powers suppressed in his past life. The problem is he can’t remember his past life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ernesto Hernandez’s enthralling tale is partly inspired by the author’s son and his love of superheroes, which led him to develop his own take on the superhero story through the character of Tobi. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Kimyōna me” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound as Tobi takes his first steps towards his ultimate destiny as a savior and hero to all.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Kimyōna me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories