Author Ernesto Hernandez’s New Book, "Kimyōna me," is a Compelling Tale of a Young Man Who Discovers He Possesses a Unique Set of Powers He Must Use to Protect Others

Recent release “Kimyōna me” from Page Publishing author Ernesto Hernandez is a thrilling novel that centers around Tobi, a young man who makes a shocking discovery when he learns of his true identity and a special set of powers he possesses. Now awakening to his true self, Tobi must try to remember his past while embracing his gifts and using them for the greater good.