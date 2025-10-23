Author Heather Gagealeen’s New Book, "Turning Together," Follows a Werewolf Princess and Her Betrothed as They Try to Find Common Ground Amidst Countless Dangers
Recent release "Turning Together" from Page Publishing author Heather Gagealeen is a compelling fantasy romance novel that follows Quinn, a princess and a werewolf, who is betrothed to the disgraced prince Greyson. Together, they will discover they share much more in common than previously thought, but must face unimaginable odds if they hope to survive against those who wish them harm.
New York, NY, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Heather Gagealeen, a married mother of two who developed a love of literature at a young age, has completed her new book, "Turning Together": a riveting supernatural romance that centers around a werewolf princess and her betrothed as they grow closer while discovering who they truly are.
“Quinn, a princess and a werewolf, scorned for unknown reasons, is arranged to marry Greyson, a prince fallen from grace at his own doings,” writes Gagealeen. “We follow the journey of the two young royals as they try to find themselves, and in the process, they find each other. Between battling each other, being poisoned, and finding our inner wolf, the odds are stacked against them. Will they prevail together or wind up worse off than they started?”
Published by Page Publishing, Heather Gagealeen’s enthralling tale will transport readers, taking them on a riveting journey alongside Quinn and Greyson’s adventures as their love unfolds into something much more powerful than either could have anticipated. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Turning Together” is a spellbinding tale that will leave readers spellbound right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Turning Together" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
