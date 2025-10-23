Author Peter R. Llewellyn’s New Book, "The Hong Kong Incident," Follows a Scotland Yard Commander Who Investigates a Series of Murders in the Royal Hong Kong Police Force

Recent release “The Hong Kong Incident” from Page Publishing author Peter R. Llewellyn is a gripping crime drama that follows Commander Joseph Watson of the special branch of Scotland Yard, who discovers several members of the Royal Hong Kong Police Force have been murdered. On order of the Prime Minister, Watson is sent to Hong Kong to investigate these killings and discover what truly happened.