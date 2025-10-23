Author Peter R. Llewellyn’s New Book, "The Hong Kong Incident," Follows a Scotland Yard Commander Who Investigates a Series of Murders in the Royal Hong Kong Police Force
Recent release “The Hong Kong Incident” from Page Publishing author Peter R. Llewellyn is a gripping crime drama that follows Commander Joseph Watson of the special branch of Scotland Yard, who discovers several members of the Royal Hong Kong Police Force have been murdered. On order of the Prime Minister, Watson is sent to Hong Kong to investigate these killings and discover what truly happened.
Kettering, OH, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Peter R. Llewellyn, who began writing as a form of escape, has completed his new book, “The Hong Kong Incident”: a thrilling novel that follows a Scotland Yard commander who is sent to Hong Kong in order to discover the truth behind a series of killings that have resulted in several dead Hong Kong Police Force officers.
“This story is set in May 1959 and starts in Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police in London,” writes Llewellyn. “The department is the Special Branch that handles crime investigations of all government departments and embassies, including the Royal Hong Kong Police Constabulary. A telex arrives in the department of the special branch, which Commander Joseph Watson runs. He sees it, and it tells him that a Foreign Office manager and his Assistant have been killed in a road accident. Joseph orders the Special Branch officers in Hong Kong to investigate and report to him. However, within forty-eight hours, they are murdered. The Deputy Commissioner is asked to attend a meeting at the prime minister’s office at Ten Downing Street. Then Commander Joseph Watson is summoned to see the Prime Minister after that meeting. The story unfolds, and Joseph is sent with his team to Hong Kong by the Prime Minister, and he is to report back to the cabinet on what he finds. The story takes him back to the UK and involves the police and Royal Family in the UK. How does Joseph deal with it, and where does he get help to crack the most extensive police investigation in its history?”
Published by Page Publishing, Peter R. Llewellyn’s enthralling tale is partly inspired by the author’s father, who served as a police detective, worked for the Special Branch and spent time in Scotland Yard on the Flying Squad, known as the Sweeney, as well as time spent in Hong Kong. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Hong Kong Incident” is sure to captivate readers with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound with each shocking twist and turn right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Hong Kong Incident” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This story is set in May 1959 and starts in Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police in London,” writes Llewellyn. “The department is the Special Branch that handles crime investigations of all government departments and embassies, including the Royal Hong Kong Police Constabulary. A telex arrives in the department of the special branch, which Commander Joseph Watson runs. He sees it, and it tells him that a Foreign Office manager and his Assistant have been killed in a road accident. Joseph orders the Special Branch officers in Hong Kong to investigate and report to him. However, within forty-eight hours, they are murdered. The Deputy Commissioner is asked to attend a meeting at the prime minister’s office at Ten Downing Street. Then Commander Joseph Watson is summoned to see the Prime Minister after that meeting. The story unfolds, and Joseph is sent with his team to Hong Kong by the Prime Minister, and he is to report back to the cabinet on what he finds. The story takes him back to the UK and involves the police and Royal Family in the UK. How does Joseph deal with it, and where does he get help to crack the most extensive police investigation in its history?”
Published by Page Publishing, Peter R. Llewellyn’s enthralling tale is partly inspired by the author’s father, who served as a police detective, worked for the Special Branch and spent time in Scotland Yard on the Flying Squad, known as the Sweeney, as well as time spent in Hong Kong. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Hong Kong Incident” is sure to captivate readers with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound with each shocking twist and turn right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Hong Kong Incident” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories