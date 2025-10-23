Author Dr. Clyde Floyd’s New Book, "Alcohol Addiction in Society: There is Hope," is a Powerful Look at the Ways in Which Alcoholism Can Impact Anyone’s Life
Recent release “Alcohol Addiction in Society: There is Hope” from Page Publishing author Dr. Clyde Floyd is stirring and thought-provoking discussion on the harmful and lasting effects of alcohol addiction, exploring its presence in all aspects of American society, and how those willing to work towards healing can find a way to overcome it and regain control of their lives.
Wyoming, DE, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Clyde Floyd, a native of Dover, Delaware and a loving husband, father, and grandfather who retired from Baltimore Air Coil as a welder after twenty-five years of service, has completed his new book, “Alcohol Addiction in Society: There is Hope”: a poignant and compelling look at alcohol addiction’s harmful effects on the American people, as well as the path to recovery available to those willing to seek it.
“Alcoholic addiction has existed for quite some time and does not seem to be getting any better,” writes Dr. Floyd. “Society has allowed alcohol use to rule and control their lives completely. Drinking has become a part of who we are as a people and nation. It affects our homes, families, jobs, marriages, and careers. From the top to the bottom, rich or poor, it does not discriminate as to who it destroys. Alcohol has no respect for race or color, just as a tornado that leaves a path of devastation. The good news is that regardless of the severity of the problem, help is available if you desire it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Clyde Floyd’s compelling account draws on the author’s own experiences with alcohol addiction as well as his thorough research to explore just how far this problem has seeped into American culture without anyone realizing it. Deeply personal and candid, “Alcohol Addiction in Society: There is Hope” serves as a wake-up call to the American people, reminding them of just how devastating addiction can be.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Alcohol Addiction in Society: There is Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
