Author Dr. Clyde Floyd’s New Book, "Alcohol Addiction in Society: There is Hope," is a Powerful Look at the Ways in Which Alcoholism Can Impact Anyone’s Life

Recent release “Alcohol Addiction in Society: There is Hope” from Page Publishing author Dr. Clyde Floyd is stirring and thought-provoking discussion on the harmful and lasting effects of alcohol addiction, exploring its presence in all aspects of American society, and how those willing to work towards healing can find a way to overcome it and regain control of their lives.