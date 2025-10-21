Fantastic League Of Wrestling to Host Show for Charity, Koriander Publishing To Attend
The Fantastic League Of Wrestling is working with the charity 500 Turkeys to raise funds to feed 1500 families struggling with food insecurity this holiday season. Koriander Publishing founder Koriander Bullard to attend.
Valparaiso, IN, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Fantastic League Of Wrestling (F.L.O.W.) is hosting United Against Hunger on November 8, 2025 in Valparaiso, Indiana in conjunction with the charity 500 Turkeys, Zero-1 USA, and the Berwyn, Illinois based Allstar Lucha Libre. The family-friendly event is being held to raise funds to feed 1500 Hoosiers who are struggling this holiday season.
500 Turkeys has been in operation since 2009, running charity drives and events to feed the unhoused and financially challenged families throughout Northwest Indiana. Through messages of faith and love, they have been bringing together whole communities during times of crisis.
Fantastic League Of Wrestling, which is owned and operated by John Bullard, runs all-ages sporting events with a comic book theme. Athletes grace the squared circle with a combination of theatrical flair and well-timed, tight moves. With many of the wrestlers having come from humble beginnings themselves, the combatants are eager to put aside time to help the cause.
Aiding 500 Turkeys is a matter close to the heart of John Bullard. “It means giving back to a community that I love and care about, by using our gift of professional wrestling to help out families in need. I myself know what it’s like. I grew up often not knowing where my next meal was coming from. Being able to help out means more to me than most know.”
Doors will open at 5 PM CST at the Bridgepoint Church, located at 55 Chicago Street Valparaiso Indiana 46383 on November 8th with a bell time of 6 PM.
The card for the kids and family event is as follows:
The Double Dragon Championship Match: Battle Cats vs. reigning champs, the TFG
Steven Grim vs. Nick Diamond
White River Warriors vs. The Nocturnals
Kai Fayden vs. Dylan Cole
Band of Hooligans vs. Galaxy Cadets
Also in attendance will be author Koriander Bullard, owner of Koriander Publishing, who has published several kid-friendly tit, including Lirio Lion, Clara, Krampus And The Rat Nutcracker Curse, Zoey: A Pup In Prose and Solstice Of The Changeling.
Fans can look forward to fun foods and great action for a good cause. As someone who grew up without, Bullard is hoping to exceed the goal of 1500 families while bringing excitement and holiday cheer to Hoosiers in Valparaiso.
Koriander Bullard
606-260-1677
www.flowrestling.net
