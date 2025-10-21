Local REALTOR® Highlights How Auburn Football Culture Impacts the Housing Market
As Auburn football fever takes over, local REALTOR® Laura Sellers shares how game-day culture and community pride are influencing housing demand in Auburn and Opelika, Alabama.
Auburn, AL, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As football season electrifies Auburn once again, local REALTOR® Laura Sellers of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Real Estate says the city’s real estate market feels the ripple effect of game-day energy and Auburn University pride.
“Auburn football isn’t just a sport — it’s a way of life here,” Sellers said. “During the season, we see out-of-town alumni, parents, and investors exploring the idea of owning a home or condo near Auburn University. It’s one of those uniquely Auburn traditions where passion for the team often translates into real estate interest.”
Sellers, an Auburn alumna and full-time REALTOR® specializing in Auburn and Opelika residential properties, says game weekends often double as “mini open houses for the entire city.” Many fans arrive for football and leave seriously considering a second home or investment property.
“The atmosphere on game day is powerful,” Sellers added. “Once people experience downtown Auburn, tailgating around Jordan-Hare Stadium, or the camaraderie in neighborhoods near campus, they start imagining what it would be like to live here year-round.”
A Community Where Football and Real Estate Intersect
Beyond the roar of the stadium, Sellers says Auburn’s strong sense of community, top-rated Auburn City Schools, and local traditions create a magnetic pull for newcomers. “The same pride that fills the stands is the same pride people feel about their neighborhoods,” she said. “That’s what makes Auburn special — it’s more than a town, it’s a family.”
Sellers regularly helps clients relocating for Auburn University, retiring near the campus, or investing in properties for children attending college. “I help buyers build their ‘dream team’ — lender, inspector, and title experts — so their offers stand out in Auburn’s competitive market,” she said.
Game Day Meets Everyday LivingNeighborhoods like Moores Mill, Auburn University Club, and areas surrounding downtown Auburn remain top choices for fans wanting proximity to games and year-round amenities. Sellers says many of these communities have grown alongside Auburn’s thriving spirit, offering everything from family homes to modern condos ideal for weekend stays.
Whether fans are cheering from the student section or tailgating with friends, Auburn’s real estate market reflects that same enthusiasm. “Every fall, I meet new clients who fell in love with Auburn on a Saturday and decided to make it home,” Sellers said. “That’s the power of this place.”
For more information about buying or selling in Auburn or Opelika, visit https://AuburnOpelikaALRealEstate.com
or call/text 334-332-7263.
