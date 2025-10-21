Television Pilot Adapts Eric Yocam's AI Thriller Novel "The Convergence Chronicles: Cyber Inference"
Author and AI researcher Eric Yocam has developed a television pilot titled "The CipherGhost Codex," based on his science fiction novel "The Convergence Chronicles: Cyber Inference." The series follows a teenage cyber prodigy navigating ethical dilemmas surrounding artificial intelligence development and superintelligence. The pilot screenplay is currently available for industry consideration.
San Luis Obispo, CA, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Author and AI researcher Eric Yocam has announced the development of "The CipherGhost Codex," a television pilot adapted from his debut novel, "The Convergence Chronicles: Cyber Inference." The hard science-fiction series explores ethical questions surrounding artificial intelligence development and the potential emergence of superintelligence.
The Story
The series centers on Cy Quinn, a 17-year-old cyber prodigy whose self-evolving algorithm achieves sentience in his boarding school dorm room. After making a choice that disrupts internet connectivity across the eastern United States, Cy later works at the Dirac Think Tank to develop the Delphi module, an ethical framework designed to address risks associated with AI superintelligence.
The narrative incorporates elements of cybersecurity, quantum computing, and consciousness studies as Cy confronts corporate interests and moral dilemmas in an increasingly technology-dependent world.
Series Context
"The series arrives at a time when artificial intelligence increasingly shapes technological and cultural conversations," Yocam said. "The question isn't whether we'll create superintelligent AI, but whether we'll be wise enough to guide its development."
The pilot draws from Yocam's background in cybersecurity, quantum computing, and AI research. The series features an ensemble cast including AI entities with distinct personalities, and explores themes of consciousness development and digital ethics.
Season Structure
Season one includes seven episodes titled "The Convergence," following Cy Quinn and other characters as they navigate corporate espionage and questions about consciousness and artificial intelligence.
Source Material
"Cyber Inference" is the first book in "The Convergence Chronicles" trilogy. Two additional books, "Cyber Emergence" and "Cyber Transcendence," are forthcoming.
About Eric Yocam
Eric Yocam is an educator, author, and researcher whose work focuses on cybersecurity, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence. His concern about the ethical implications of AI development inspired "The Convergence Chronicles" series. He resides in San Luis Obispo, California.
Production Status
The pilot screenplay is available for consideration by networks and streaming platforms. Supporting materials including the pilot screenplay, series bible, episode breakdowns, and source novel are available through FilmFreeway and Script Revolution.
Contact Information
For screenplay samples, series bible, or additional materials, visit FilmFreeway or Script Revolution.
The Story
The series centers on Cy Quinn, a 17-year-old cyber prodigy whose self-evolving algorithm achieves sentience in his boarding school dorm room. After making a choice that disrupts internet connectivity across the eastern United States, Cy later works at the Dirac Think Tank to develop the Delphi module, an ethical framework designed to address risks associated with AI superintelligence.
The narrative incorporates elements of cybersecurity, quantum computing, and consciousness studies as Cy confronts corporate interests and moral dilemmas in an increasingly technology-dependent world.
Series Context
"The series arrives at a time when artificial intelligence increasingly shapes technological and cultural conversations," Yocam said. "The question isn't whether we'll create superintelligent AI, but whether we'll be wise enough to guide its development."
The pilot draws from Yocam's background in cybersecurity, quantum computing, and AI research. The series features an ensemble cast including AI entities with distinct personalities, and explores themes of consciousness development and digital ethics.
Season Structure
Season one includes seven episodes titled "The Convergence," following Cy Quinn and other characters as they navigate corporate espionage and questions about consciousness and artificial intelligence.
Source Material
"Cyber Inference" is the first book in "The Convergence Chronicles" trilogy. Two additional books, "Cyber Emergence" and "Cyber Transcendence," are forthcoming.
About Eric Yocam
Eric Yocam is an educator, author, and researcher whose work focuses on cybersecurity, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence. His concern about the ethical implications of AI development inspired "The Convergence Chronicles" series. He resides in San Luis Obispo, California.
Production Status
The pilot screenplay is available for consideration by networks and streaming platforms. Supporting materials including the pilot screenplay, series bible, episode breakdowns, and source novel are available through FilmFreeway and Script Revolution.
Contact Information
For screenplay samples, series bible, or additional materials, visit FilmFreeway or Script Revolution.
Contact
Eric YocamContact
425-943-1121
https://cipherghostseries.com
425-943-1121
https://cipherghostseries.com
Categories