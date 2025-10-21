Television Pilot Adapts Eric Yocam's AI Thriller Novel "The Convergence Chronicles: Cyber Inference"

Author and AI researcher Eric Yocam has developed a television pilot titled "The CipherGhost Codex," based on his science fiction novel "The Convergence Chronicles: Cyber Inference." The series follows a teenage cyber prodigy navigating ethical dilemmas surrounding artificial intelligence development and superintelligence. The pilot screenplay is currently available for industry consideration.