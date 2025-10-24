Golden Pine Press Launches "The Watchwood Inheritance," by Ann Huchingson
An ordinary teen boy must face an inheritance that’s both a blessing and a curse in this ghostly mystery for middle-grade readers.
San Francisco, CA, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Golden Pine Press has announced the new release of a thrilling paranormal fiction novel for middle-grade readers. Written by Ann Huchingson, The Watchwood Inheritance, the first installment in The Watchwood Chronicles series, combines family secrets, a centuries-old dark mystery, and spine-chilling ghosts.
Thirteen-year-old Peter Penstimon has just learned that he’s heir to a massive family fortune. When he and his parents arrive in Vermont at the long-abandoned ancestral estate, Watchwood Farm, Peter expects to find fancy antiques and a whole lot of boredom. Instead, he sees ghosts, some of whom urge him to solve a centuries-old mystery. Though Peter would love to ignore the supernatural—he hoped for a summer of surfing, not communing with the dead—some of the spirits are terrifying and threaten his family. Joining forces with Hadley Hawkins, the granddaughter of Watchwood’s groundskeeper, Peter unravels dark mysteries surrounding Watchwood, including the disappearance of his uncle, Lincoln.
Young readers will love the creepy secrets, the chemistry between the characters, and the pulse-pounding twists in The Watchwood Inheritance. Reminiscent of the thrilling mystery behind genre favorites the Serafina series by Robert Beattie, Small Spaces by Katherine Arden, and the Lockwood & Co series by Johathan Stroud, Huchingson’s debut novel is a perfect fit for middle-grade readers searching for the next enduring paranormal mystery series.
Key Details:
Title: The Watchwood Inheritance
Author: Ann Huchingson
Genre: Middle-grade fiction
Publisher: Golden Pine Press
Publication Date: October 16, 2025
Formats: Hardcover, Paperback, eBook
Where to Buy: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org
For more information or to request a review copy, contact Ann Huchingson at contact@annhuchingson.com.
