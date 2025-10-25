Los Angeles Artist CJ Wild Illustrates Children's Read-Aloud Book
Los Angeles-based painter and underground artist CJ Wild brings his distinctive, vibrant style to the children’s book A Is for Avocado: Read-Aloud Rhymes.
Los Angeles, CA, October 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Looking for a book that turns storytime into laughter, imagination, and memorable family moments? A Is for Avocado is a read-aloud collection of short, rhythmic original poems by Charles Jay, brought vividly to life with bold, graphic illustrations by CJ Wild sure to capture imagination and hold attention. From the Trojan Horse and the Blue-Tailed Mermaid to the Lonely Coyote, every character is sure to spark conversation, smiles, and creative thinking.
Launching November 1 on Amazon globally, this 7x10 paperback (English-language) book is perfect for gifting parents, grandparents, and caregivers seeking fun, engaging, and inventive moments together with young listeners.
Why kids and parents love the book:
Short, rhythmic poems create read-aloud enjoyment that get everyone involved.
Vibrant, bold illustrations that invite interaction and imagination while engaging attention.
Characters and stories that spark giggles, thoughtful curiosity, and conversation.
Ideal for gift-giving, shared reading, and holiday fun.
“Children respond to rhythm and color,” says Charles Jay. “I write so storytime becomes a patterned play, and the punch lines seem to land over and over because kids are in on the endings after a few readings. It’s kid-tested and family-approved, so much I’m compelled to share.”
“Imaginative and playful learning is crucial for developing a strong foundation in literacy,” adds Charles Jay. “By making learning engaging and memorable, it fosters critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills. But kids also love non-serious nonsense — and we know we have that in this book. Research shows that children’s language and literacy development are uniquely influenced by their fathers. That’s one of my motivations for reading aloud and playing with language as much as I can.”
“I wanted the pictures to feel like invitations,” adds CJ Wild. “Bright, simple, and quirky so kids can jump in with their own stories, and they are engaging in a way they can relate with. I’m proud to be represented by The Wolf Fine Art in Los Angeles, which connects my paintings and illustrations to families and collectors alike.”
About the Author
Charles Jay grew up in the Midwest and lives in Los Angeles. Inspired by shared reading experiences, with his own clever kid, he writes short, rhythmic poems that create joyful, playful moments together.
About the Illustrator
CJ Wild is a Los Angeles-based painter who has now illustrated his first children’s book. Known for bright, graphic characters and an imaginative cartoon style, his work brings energy and creativity to every page. Represented by The Wolf Fine Art, CJ Wild brings his distinctive artistic vision to A Is for Avocado: Read-Aloud Rhymes.
About The Wolf Fine Art
The Wolf Fine Art, Los Angeles fine art dealers, represents emerging and established contemporary artists, including CJ Wild.
Available November 1 in 7x10 inch paperback with large print on Amazon globally.
ISBN-13: 979-8-26846-347-7
Contact: The Wolf Fine Art at info@thewolffineart.com or visit The Wolf Fine Art online. Review copies and interview requests are welcome.
Denmark Wolf
+4531252868
thewolffineart.com
