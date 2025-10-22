Vodia Announces New Suite of Call Analytics Tools
Vodia’s new suite of call analytics tools comprises Vodia Enterprise Call Analytics, the Vodia Agent Activity Dashboard, the Vodia Call Recordings and Activity Dashboard, and the Vodia Queue Overview Analytics Dashboard.
Boston, MA, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers has announced a new suite of four powerful call analytics tools. Vodia has been an advocate for robust call analytics since its inception, and the company is committed to giving its users contact center quality, easy-to-use analytics tools; they are a core component of Vodia’s feature-rich, industry-standard cloud phone system. Vodia’s new suite of call analytics tools comprises Vodia Enterprise Call Analytics, the Vodia Agent Activity Dashboard, the Vodia Call Recordings and Activity Dashboard, and the Vodia Queue Overview Analytics Dashboard.
Vodia Enterprise Call Analytics
Vodia Enterprise Call Analytics is a comprehensive PBX call analytics tool that provides real-time insights into phone system performance, call quality, and team productivity. Built natively into the PBX, it delivers live, color-coded wallboards with all of the information an enterprise needs to leverage call information for cost efficiency, improved productivity, and ROI. With integrated voice quality scoring (MOS) and exportable, actionable, real-time data, it provides a complete, real-time picture of call operations, without the need for external tools.
The Vodia Agent Activity Dashboard
The Vodia Agent Activity Dashboard provides comprehensive real-time monitoring of agent status and queue performance across your call center operations. The dashboard gives supervisors and administrators instant visibility into agent availability, call activity, queue metrics, and historical performance data. It’s a comprehensive solution for measuring and improving agent performance.
The Vodia Call Recordings and Transcription Dashboard
The Vodia Call Recordings and Transcription Dashboard is a modern, comprehensive interface for managing call recordings with built-in transcription support - it provides advanced filtering, analytics, and playback capabilities with a sleek glass-morphism design. The dashboard gives users a widescreen view of call activity, including average call length, calls per day, and current ongoing calls; it also displays charts of 30-day calls per day and real-time active calls.
The Vodia Queue Overview Analytics Dashboard
Call queues have always been a core feature of the Vodia phone system, and the Vodia Queue Overview Analytics Dashboard provides comprehensive real-time queue performance monitoring and historical analysis: the dashboard delivers actionable insights into queue operations, agent performance, call distribution patterns, and abandonment trends across call center infrastructure. Key features include agent performance analytics, a historical analytics engine, interactive data visualization, and real-time queue monitoring.
Vodia is committed to innovations that bring peerless contact center features and functionalities to call centers, enterprises, and SMBs so they can leverage real-time data to increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve CX, and increase ROI. For more information, sales@vodia.com, +1 (617) 861-3490.
About Vodia
Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.
