GreenwoodNursery.com Unveils Premium Fruit Collection: Rare Strawberry Varieties, Robust Berries, and Muscadine Vines Ready to Plant Now
GreenwoodNursery.com, a leading online supplier of quality nursery stock, today announced the availability of a premium selection of container-grown fruit plants for immediate shipment, offering gardeners the fastest path to a bountiful harvest.
McMinnville, TN, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GreenwoodNursery.com, a leading online supplier of quality nursery stock, today announced the availability of a premium selection of container-grown fruit plants for immediate shipment, offering gardeners the fastest path to a bountiful harvest. The new lineup features highly sought-after berry varieties, including the rare European Malwina strawberry, and robust Muscadine vines.
With an emphasis on strong, healthy plants that thrive, the new collection is perfect for both seasoned fruit growers and those new to edible gardening.
"There's nothing more rewarding than harvesting fruit right in your own backyard, and our container-grown plants are ready to establish themselves right away," says a representative for GreenwoodNursery.com. "We've focused on varieties that offer exceptional flavor, disease resistance, and reliable yields, ensuring our customers get the best possible start to their fruit gardens."
Highlights of the Premium Container-Grown Fruiting Plant Collection:
Greenwood Nursery is currently shipping a selection of established, container-grown plants, ensuring minimal transplant shock and accelerated growth:
Strawberries: Now available are the dependable Ruby June and Chandler strawberry plants.
Blackberries: Growers can choose between the sweet, thornless Triple Crown and the highly productive, erect Ouachita blackberry plants.
Muscadine Grapes: The vigorous Welder and the large, sweet Delicious muscadine vines are ready to establish on arbors and trellises.
Elderberry: Essential for natural remedies and culinary uses, container-grown elderberry plants are also available for immediate planting.
Coming Soon: Booking New and Rare Varieties for Spring
To meet the high demand for unique and proven varieties, Greenwood Nursery is encouraging customers to book reservations now for its upcoming shipment of bareroot fruiting plants, including a wide range of blackberry, raspberry, and muscadine varieties.
Furthermore, three exciting container-grown strawberry varieties are available for pre-booking for spring delivery, appealing to the connoisseur gardener:
Malwina: A prized, late-season European variety known for its intense, dark red color and outstanding flavor.
Flavorfest: An excellent early-to-midseason berry known for its high yield and large size.
Galletta: An early-to-midseason berry prized for its vibrant red color and consistent sweetness.
Gardeners interested in securing these premium plants are encouraged to visit the website now, as quantities for these popular and rare varieties are limited.
Visit GreenwoodNursery.com today to view the full collection and place your order.
Cheryl D. Jones
931-668-3041
www.greenwoodnursery.com/
