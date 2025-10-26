HLP Fund Launches $50 Million Gulf Coast Equity Fund Focused on Capital-Light Housing
HLP Fund announces the Gulf Coast Equity Fund, a $50 million vehicle investing in capital-light housing across the Southeast and Gulf Coast. The strategy targets SFR clusters, manufactured housing partnerships, and infrastructure JVs benchmarked to REIT standards.
Miami, FL, October 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HLP Fund (marketing name for Midwest Residential Growth Fund I LLC) announced the launch of the Gulf Coast Equity Fund, a $50 million private vehicle targeting Tier-1 and Tier-2 metros across the Gulf Coast and Southeast. The strategy emphasizes capital-light housing — single-family rental clusters, manufactured and modular partnerships, and infrastructure joint ventures — underwritten against public REIT and homebuilder benchmarks.
Following multi-year inbound migration to Texas, Florida, Tennessee, and the Carolinas, HLP’s thesis focuses on sub-markets where institutional operators report high occupancy and stable rents.
Buy Box: 3–4 bed / 2+ bath homes, 1,600–2,400 sq ft, near employment basins.
Structures: Fee-simple SFR clusters, modular JVs, selective builder partnerships.
Risk Policy: Flood and wind screening, leverage caps, committee underwriting.
“The Gulf Coast offers institutional-grade fundamentals — migration, affordability, high occupancy — at a fraction of the basis seen in primary metros,” said Rob Ellis, Managing Partner of HLP Fund. “Our data-first approach gives allocators transparency comparable to public markets with private-market alignment.”
For allocators, the HLP Intelligence Hub sources data from SEC filings, FHFA, Census, and REIT supplements with methodology tooltips and CSV exports available at hlp.fund.
About HLP Fund
HLP Fund invests in essential housing across the Gulf Coast and Southeast, applying institutional underwriting to capital-light structures. “HLP Fund,” “Gulf Coast Equity Fund,” and “HLP Gulf Coast Equity Fund” are marketing names for Midwest Residential Growth Fund I LLC, a Delaware-based Reg D 506(c) issuer.
Media Contact
rob@hlp.fund | +1 786 494 6766 | hlp.fund
Legal Disclaimer
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. Any offering is made solely through definitive documents to qualified investors under Reg D 506(c).
Following multi-year inbound migration to Texas, Florida, Tennessee, and the Carolinas, HLP’s thesis focuses on sub-markets where institutional operators report high occupancy and stable rents.
Buy Box: 3–4 bed / 2+ bath homes, 1,600–2,400 sq ft, near employment basins.
Structures: Fee-simple SFR clusters, modular JVs, selective builder partnerships.
Risk Policy: Flood and wind screening, leverage caps, committee underwriting.
“The Gulf Coast offers institutional-grade fundamentals — migration, affordability, high occupancy — at a fraction of the basis seen in primary metros,” said Rob Ellis, Managing Partner of HLP Fund. “Our data-first approach gives allocators transparency comparable to public markets with private-market alignment.”
For allocators, the HLP Intelligence Hub sources data from SEC filings, FHFA, Census, and REIT supplements with methodology tooltips and CSV exports available at hlp.fund.
About HLP Fund
HLP Fund invests in essential housing across the Gulf Coast and Southeast, applying institutional underwriting to capital-light structures. “HLP Fund,” “Gulf Coast Equity Fund,” and “HLP Gulf Coast Equity Fund” are marketing names for Midwest Residential Growth Fund I LLC, a Delaware-based Reg D 506(c) issuer.
Media Contact
rob@hlp.fund | +1 786 494 6766 | hlp.fund
Legal Disclaimer
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. Any offering is made solely through definitive documents to qualified investors under Reg D 506(c).
Contact
Gulf Coast Equity Fund | A Horizontal Land Partners FundContact
Rob Ellis
+1 786 494 6766
hlp.fund
Rob Ellis
+1 786 494 6766
hlp.fund
Categories