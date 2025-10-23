Roulette77 Released a PWA App for Free Roulette Play in Australia
The new web app from Roulette77 allows Australian users to play standard American and European roulette directly from their phones, whether iOS or Android.
Sydney, Australia, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The international platform Roulette77 has released a Progressive Web App (PWA) designed for instant access to roulette on any device. Users from Australia can add the game to their smartphone’s home screen and launch it with a single tap. There is no need to download it from the App Store or Google Play.
The release of the PWA app has become another important step for Roulette77 in improving the user experience for mobile device users. Since gambling apps in Australia are often restricted or unavailable for download, the new approach provides a legal, safe, and free way to play roulette anytime.
“Today everything depends on mobile accessibility. Our goal is to create a product that works everywhere, launches instantly, and does not depend on third-party platforms,” says Andrew Shepard, Head of Product at Roulette77.
He notes that the launch is not just a technical update but part of the company’s broader mission to make access to roulette safe, transparent, and responsible in all countries.
Advantages and uniqueness for players
The Roulette77 PWA app includes the two most recognizable versions of roulette. Players can easily switch between the European version (RTP 97.3%) and the American version (RTP 94.74%). Both follow the original rules and offer the same standard payouts and odds. The app is completely free. There are no in-app purchases or hidden conditions.
Registered users can participate in monthly and annual tournaments, competing for real prizes in the global leaderboard. It updates every five minutes, and users can track their progress across different devices. Balance and results are saved in the cloud, which allows them to easily switch between a smartphone and a tablet. The interface is intuitive and adapted to any screen size.
Key Facts and Figures
Over the years, Roulette77 has grown into a full-scale international platform with an active audience and a developed technological base. The main figures and facts below provide an overview of the current scale and capabilities of the project.
Available in more than 140 countries, including Australia. The app ensures stable performance and identical functionality worldwide.
Two versions in one product. European and American roulette follow the original rules and are suitable for both beginners and experienced players.
Leaderboard updates every 5 minutes. Tournament results are displayed in real time, maintaining interest and a competitive dynamic.
Cross-platform synchronization. Players can freely switch between their Android and iOS devices while keeping their balance and progress.
Size under 1 MB. Unlike native apps that take up more than 50 MB, the PWA version launches instantly, consumes up to 40% less data, and takes almost no space on the phone’s memory.
Automatic updates. All changes are made on the server side, so users do not need to download anything manually.
Completely free access. No ads, timers, or restrictions. Users enjoy a pure gaming experience only.
Conclusion
The launch of the PWA app highlights Roulette77’s commitment to innovation and the development of safe, accessible solutions for roulette enthusiasts in Australia. More information about the project and the PWA can be found on the official website: https://roulette77australia.com/
Contacts for press and partners:
Business inquiries: business@roulette77.com
Press and content collaboration: collaboration@roulette77.com
About Roulette77
Roulette77 is an international platform dedicated to online roulette. Founded in 2017, it operates in 148 countries and offers not only its own game developments but also more than 100 free demo games from world-renowned providers. Users of Roulette77 also have access to dozens of tested strategies and reviews of online casinos. The project team promotes a culture of fair and safe gaming by creating innovative products, including its own tournaments and various useful tools such as payout and odds calculators.
The release of the PWA app has become another important step for Roulette77 in improving the user experience for mobile device users. Since gambling apps in Australia are often restricted or unavailable for download, the new approach provides a legal, safe, and free way to play roulette anytime.
“Today everything depends on mobile accessibility. Our goal is to create a product that works everywhere, launches instantly, and does not depend on third-party platforms,” says Andrew Shepard, Head of Product at Roulette77.
He notes that the launch is not just a technical update but part of the company’s broader mission to make access to roulette safe, transparent, and responsible in all countries.
Advantages and uniqueness for players
The Roulette77 PWA app includes the two most recognizable versions of roulette. Players can easily switch between the European version (RTP 97.3%) and the American version (RTP 94.74%). Both follow the original rules and offer the same standard payouts and odds. The app is completely free. There are no in-app purchases or hidden conditions.
Registered users can participate in monthly and annual tournaments, competing for real prizes in the global leaderboard. It updates every five minutes, and users can track their progress across different devices. Balance and results are saved in the cloud, which allows them to easily switch between a smartphone and a tablet. The interface is intuitive and adapted to any screen size.
Key Facts and Figures
Over the years, Roulette77 has grown into a full-scale international platform with an active audience and a developed technological base. The main figures and facts below provide an overview of the current scale and capabilities of the project.
Available in more than 140 countries, including Australia. The app ensures stable performance and identical functionality worldwide.
Two versions in one product. European and American roulette follow the original rules and are suitable for both beginners and experienced players.
Leaderboard updates every 5 minutes. Tournament results are displayed in real time, maintaining interest and a competitive dynamic.
Cross-platform synchronization. Players can freely switch between their Android and iOS devices while keeping their balance and progress.
Size under 1 MB. Unlike native apps that take up more than 50 MB, the PWA version launches instantly, consumes up to 40% less data, and takes almost no space on the phone’s memory.
Automatic updates. All changes are made on the server side, so users do not need to download anything manually.
Completely free access. No ads, timers, or restrictions. Users enjoy a pure gaming experience only.
Conclusion
The launch of the PWA app highlights Roulette77’s commitment to innovation and the development of safe, accessible solutions for roulette enthusiasts in Australia. More information about the project and the PWA can be found on the official website: https://roulette77australia.com/
Contacts for press and partners:
Business inquiries: business@roulette77.com
Press and content collaboration: collaboration@roulette77.com
About Roulette77
Roulette77 is an international platform dedicated to online roulette. Founded in 2017, it operates in 148 countries and offers not only its own game developments but also more than 100 free demo games from world-renowned providers. Users of Roulette77 also have access to dozens of tested strategies and reviews of online casinos. The project team promotes a culture of fair and safe gaming by creating innovative products, including its own tournaments and various useful tools such as payout and odds calculators.
Contact
Roulette77Contact
Maria Stanova
+1 212-301-2766
https://roulette77.us/
Maria Stanova
+1 212-301-2766
https://roulette77.us/
Categories