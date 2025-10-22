Loveforce International Releases Two Digital Music Singles as Different as Night and Day
On Friday, October 24, Loveforce International will release two very different new Digital Music Singles. One is by The Loveforce Collective and the other by Ami Cannon.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, October 24, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is by The Loveforce Collective and the other by Ami Cannon. They are as different as night and day.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “Trump’s Biggest Fear.” It is an Indie Hard Rock-Punk song that attempts to expose President Trump’s biggest fear. It is purposely rough around all of it’s edges, the sound is garage like and grungy, fast, loud, and filled with snarky, sarcastic lyrics. Lyrically it describes Trump and his cabinet, while disclosing what it believes is the secret that will ultimately bring them down. A fear that is stronger than what the band believes is their desire to remake the world according to Trump’s desires.
The new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled “La Vispera del adios.” It is a song in Spanish. It uses a simple arrangement featuring an acoustic Spanish guitar. Lyrically, it is about the bitter sweetness of parting with someone whom you love and have loved for a long time. One is met with a rush of memories of happy times, the sadness of loss by removal and the promise of new tomorrows.
“The two releases this week are as different as night and day,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “While Ami Cannon’s song has a beautiful melody sung nicely, about the bittersweetness of parting, The Loveforce Collective’s single and accompanying video is a grungy, satire with punk sensibilities and a sense of humor. It’s kind of like beauty and the beast if the beast had a sense of humor,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “Trump’s Biggest Fear.” It is an Indie Hard Rock-Punk song that attempts to expose President Trump’s biggest fear. It is purposely rough around all of it’s edges, the sound is garage like and grungy, fast, loud, and filled with snarky, sarcastic lyrics. Lyrically it describes Trump and his cabinet, while disclosing what it believes is the secret that will ultimately bring them down. A fear that is stronger than what the band believes is their desire to remake the world according to Trump’s desires.
The new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled “La Vispera del adios.” It is a song in Spanish. It uses a simple arrangement featuring an acoustic Spanish guitar. Lyrically, it is about the bitter sweetness of parting with someone whom you love and have loved for a long time. One is met with a rush of memories of happy times, the sadness of loss by removal and the promise of new tomorrows.
“The two releases this week are as different as night and day,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “While Ami Cannon’s song has a beautiful melody sung nicely, about the bittersweetness of parting, The Loveforce Collective’s single and accompanying video is a grungy, satire with punk sensibilities and a sense of humor. It’s kind of like beauty and the beast if the beast had a sense of humor,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories