New Release from Ron Isaacs Explores the Mystery and Legacy of the Prophet Elijah
Springfield, OH, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Higher Ground Books & Media is pleased to announce the release of I Want to Meet Elijah by Ron Isaacs, now available in paperback and on Kindle.
In I Want to Meet Elijah, noted author and scholar Ron Isaacs offers readers a fascinating look at one of Judaism’s most enduring figures. The prophet Elijah, known in the Bible for his miraculous acts—multiplying food, reviving the dead, and ascending to heaven in a fiery chariot—also occupies a beloved place in Jewish folklore.
According to tradition, Elijah visits every Passover seder, where a special cup of wine awaits him, and every Jewish circumcision, symbolizing faith, continuity, and divine presence. Through rich historical and theological insight, Isaacs brings to life both the biblical and legendary Elijah, showing how his story continues to inspire hope and spiritual renewal.
“Among all the prophets, none embodies the bridge between heaven and earth quite like Elijah,” says Isaacs. “His immortality makes him a timeless symbol of faith and expectation.”
I Want to Meet Elijah invites readers to rediscover the prophet who never died—and who, through tradition and belief, continues to walk among us.
About the Author
Ron Isaacs, known as “the teaching rabbi,” has published more than 150 books that make learning and lore accessible to readers of all ages and beliefs. His works have become invaluable sources of information and definitive reference guides for people of all faiths.
His most recent books with Higher Ground Books & Media include Let’s Make a Deal, Seder in the Desert, The Platform Band, and Mystery of the Ram’s Horn. Readers can learn more about his work at www.rabbiron.com and follow his blog at thoughtsfromrabbiron.wordpress.com
About the Publisher
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, Ohio. The company publishes stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational—each rooted in Christian values and focused on positive transformation that showcases God’s power in our lives.
For more information about I Want to Meet Elijah and other titles, visit www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Title: I Want to Meet Elijah
Author: Ron Isaacs
Publisher: Higher Ground Books & Media
Formats: Kindle and Paperback
Available at: Amazon.com and www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
