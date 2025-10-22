New Release Celebrates the Power of Connection and Memory: "People in Our Lives," by Henryk Hoffmann and Friends
Springfield, OH, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Higher Ground Books & Media is pleased to announce the release of People in Our Lives by Henryk Hoffmann and Friends, now available in paperback and on Kindle.
People in Our Lives is a heartfelt collection of largely autobiographical stories written by friends, family, and acquaintances. Each of the 34 contributors offers a glimpse into their personal journeys—reflecting on relationships, experiences, and moments that have shaped their lives. The stories range from moving tributes to loved ones to vivid recollections of shared experiences, reminding readers of the beauty, complexity, and interconnectedness of human life.
This collaborative project captures the richness of real lives and the universality of memory and emotion. With authenticity and warmth, People in Our Lives invites readers to reflect on the people who have influenced their own stories.
In addition to this new release, Henryk Hoffmann is the author of Ironies, Coincidences and Absurdities in My Ordinary Life on Both Sides of the Atlantic, also available through Higher Ground Books & Media and Amazon.
About the Author
Born, raised, and educated in Poland, Henryk Hoffmann immigrated to the United States in 1992, where he has taught Latin, German, English, and History. He currently teaches Latin and German at Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania. Hoffmann is an active member of the Western Writers of America and lives with his wife, Betsy, in Lititz, PA.
About the Publisher
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, Ohio. The company publishes stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational—each rooted in Christian values and focused on positive transformation that showcases God’s power in our lives.
For more information about People in Our Lives and other titles, visit www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
Title: People in Our Lives
Authors: Henryk Hoffmann and Friends
Publisher: Higher Ground Books & Media
Formats: Kindle and Paperback
Available at: Amazon.com
and www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
