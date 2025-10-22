New Book from Extremis Publishing Puts Tayside in the Spotlight
“Lights, Camera, Dundee!” Reveals the Scottish Region’s Star Turns on Screen
Stirling, United Kingdom, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- From the gothic grandeur of Glamis Castle to the vibrant streets of Dundee's urban sprawl, a brand new book is celebrating Tayside's starring role in film and television history. "Lights, Camera, Dundee!", by brother-and-sister author team Dr Thomas A. Christie and Julie Christie, takes readers on a dazzling journey through the movies, TV shows, music videos and commercials that have used Dundee, Angus and the wider Tayside area as their backdrop. It will soon be released by Stirling-based publishing house Extremis Publishing.
Illustrated throughout with full-page colour photographs, the book captures both the familiar and the unexpected - revealing how this unique corner of Scotland has inspired filmmakers across every imaginable genre, from hard-hitting dramas and quirky comedies to supernatural thrillers and global advertising campaigns.
"So many people don't realise just how often Tayside has appeared on screen," says co-author Tom Christie, who has written over twenty books on film and cultural history. "We wanted to celebrate that heritage and showcase the region's incredible diversity - its cityscapes, its coastal towns, and its breathtaking countryside - all of which have contributed to unforgettable moments in screen culture."
From cult classics to hidden gems, "Lights, Camera, Dundee!" uncovers the stories behind the shoots, offering a fascinating insight into the productions that have passed through the area - and the local landmarks that continue to attract creative talent today. Complementing Tom and Julie's meticulous research, vibrant photography brings the locations vividly to life, presenting Dundee and its surroundings as cinematic treasures in their own right.
"We wanted readers to be able to stand in these places and see them the way a filmmaker does," Julie explains. "Every image in the book captures a sense of atmosphere and story - it's about rediscovering familiar places through a cinematic lens. We love Dundee and its people, and this was the perfect way of exploring just what makes Tayside such a unique and vibrant place."
The book contains QR codes for many of the locations mentioned, encouraging readers not just to see the films and TV shows, but to come and "visit the set" for themselves.
With its engaging mix of history, trivia and stunning visuals, "Lights, Camera, Dundee!" is essential reading for film enthusiasts, local historians, and anyone who loves discovering new perspectives on Scotland's creative landscape. The book is available to buy from all good online retailers and independent booksellers from Friday, 31st October 2025. More details can be found on the Extremis Publishing website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com/lights-camera-dundee.html.
Illustrated throughout with full-page colour photographs, the book captures both the familiar and the unexpected - revealing how this unique corner of Scotland has inspired filmmakers across every imaginable genre, from hard-hitting dramas and quirky comedies to supernatural thrillers and global advertising campaigns.
"So many people don't realise just how often Tayside has appeared on screen," says co-author Tom Christie, who has written over twenty books on film and cultural history. "We wanted to celebrate that heritage and showcase the region's incredible diversity - its cityscapes, its coastal towns, and its breathtaking countryside - all of which have contributed to unforgettable moments in screen culture."
From cult classics to hidden gems, "Lights, Camera, Dundee!" uncovers the stories behind the shoots, offering a fascinating insight into the productions that have passed through the area - and the local landmarks that continue to attract creative talent today. Complementing Tom and Julie's meticulous research, vibrant photography brings the locations vividly to life, presenting Dundee and its surroundings as cinematic treasures in their own right.
"We wanted readers to be able to stand in these places and see them the way a filmmaker does," Julie explains. "Every image in the book captures a sense of atmosphere and story - it's about rediscovering familiar places through a cinematic lens. We love Dundee and its people, and this was the perfect way of exploring just what makes Tayside such a unique and vibrant place."
The book contains QR codes for many of the locations mentioned, encouraging readers not just to see the films and TV shows, but to come and "visit the set" for themselves.
With its engaging mix of history, trivia and stunning visuals, "Lights, Camera, Dundee!" is essential reading for film enthusiasts, local historians, and anyone who loves discovering new perspectives on Scotland's creative landscape. The book is available to buy from all good online retailers and independent booksellers from Friday, 31st October 2025. More details can be found on the Extremis Publishing website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com/lights-camera-dundee.html.
Contact
Extremis Publishing Ltd.Contact
Julie Christie
+44 7519 967499
https://www.extremispublishing.com
Julie Christie
+44 7519 967499
https://www.extremispublishing.com
Categories