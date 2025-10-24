Author Laurie Skinner’s New Book, "Never to Return," is a Captivating Tale of a Happy Family Who is Once Again Torn Apart by Dark Forces and a Vengeful Vendetta
Recent release “Never to Return” from Page Publishing author Laurie Skinner is a gripping story that follows Colwyn who, after saving his wife Lysette from being sent to an unknown time, has worked to build a happy home. But this all comes quickly shattering down around him as the wicked Felicia returns to wreak havoc and destroy their marriage once and for all.
Batesburg-Leesville, SC, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laurie Skinner, who currently lives in South Carolina with her husband, John, where they raised two sons, has completed her new book, “Never to Return”: a riveting novel that continues the story of Colwyn Campbell and his love, Lysette, who face yet another attempt on their relationship from sinister forces from the depths of hell.
“Over eight years have passed since the time Colwyn Campbell nearly lost his bride-to-be due to dark forces wreaking havoc in their lives and hurling her forward in time to a futuristic and unfamiliar society,” writes Skinner. “His daring rescue was legendary, and he and his lovely wife, Lysette, have settled into an idyllically happy life raising their two children, Conner and Carrie, and regaling them with wondrous tales of adventure. Yet evil is not finished with them and rears its ugly head once again to cause chaos.
“Felicia Buchanan returns from the bowels of hell with vengeance on her agenda. If she can’t have Colwyn in her own form, then she’ll have him in the form of his own true love, at least temporarily. With the help of her crystal ball and her pact with the dark one, she steals Lysette’s soul and imprisons it with its glass walls and takes over her body. She therefore sets out to destroy their love and upset the perfect harmony of their home by causing misery and confusion with every action.
“The crystal has an added bonus. It allows its keeper to assume the form and identity of anyone of their choosing. Felicia takes the guise of her cousin, Felicity, whom Colwyn had admired when they were children. Plotting Lysette’s downfall, by swapping roles and securing a place in Colwyn’s heart as Felicity, she slowly but surely compromises his trust in his wife.”
Published by Page Publishing, Laurie Skinner’s enthralling tale is the author’s second entry in her series of fantasy novels, and will captivate readers as they follow along on this twisted dark fantasy of lust and revenge. As Felicia’s actions cause more distrust and hurt than ever before, will Colwyn see through the ruse in enough time to acquire the help of the one man who can thwart her evil plans, or will timing and fate play against him and force an end to his marital bliss?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Never to Return” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
