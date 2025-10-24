Author Laurie Skinner’s New Book, "Never to Return," is a Captivating Tale of a Happy Family Who is Once Again Torn Apart by Dark Forces and a Vengeful Vendetta

Recent release “Never to Return” from Page Publishing author Laurie Skinner is a gripping story that follows Colwyn who, after saving his wife Lysette from being sent to an unknown time, has worked to build a happy home. But this all comes quickly shattering down around him as the wicked Felicia returns to wreak havoc and destroy their marriage once and for all.