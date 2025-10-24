Author Laurie Skinner’s New Book, "No Escaping My Love," is a Compelling Novel That Follows the Continuing Curse of Tragedy and Loss Placed Upon the Campbell Family
Recent release “No Escaping My Love” from Page Publishing author Laurie Skinner is a captivating tale that follows Conner Campbell, whose love is torn from him in a similar tragic fashion to his father so many years ago. Desperate to rescue his love from a tragic fate, Conner must embark on a journey through time to bring her back and finally end the curse on his family.
Batesburg-Leesville, SC, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laurie Skinner, who currently lives in South Carolina with her husband, John, where they raised two sons, has completed her new book, “No Escaping My Love”: a stirring tale of love and loss that follows the continued journey of the Campbell family, who must yet again deal with another devastating blow to their family as young Conner Campbell embarks on a quest to save his young love before it’s too late.
“How can one family defeat the blows of one enemy whose power extends beyond the boundaries of death?” writes Skinner. “When Conner Campbell’s young love dies in a tragic accident, the question uppermost on the Campbell family’s mind is, Is this the hands of fate dealing these crushing events to their idyllic life, or is it the result of a long-ago curse meant to destroy the happiness they have worked so hard to maintain?
“Colwyn Campbell once again has to rely on the supernatural abilities of his trusted friend Ian Douglas to reverse the tragedy that befalls on his only son from the woman from his past, bent on the destruction of the Campbell family line, despite the fact that she has been dead for twenty years!
“Conner Campbell now must leave the safety and familiarity of his home and time to travel to the future and retrieve the love of his life and place her back where she belongs. Just as his father did twenty years before to preserve the sanctity and continuation of the great loves and unity of this historical family. The trials finally come full circle as Conner is destined to put an end to a curse that has haunted the Campbells for two generations.”
Published by Page Publishing, Laurie Skinner’s riveting tale is the third entry in the author’s supernatural series surrounding the Campbell family, and will leave readers on the edge of their seats as Conner attempts to bring his family curse to an end. Expertly paced and character-driven, “No Escaping My Love” weaves a stirring tale that serves as a tribute to the enduring power of love to break through any barrier.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “No Escaping My Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
