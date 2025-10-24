Author Laurie Skinner’s New Book, "No Escaping My Love," is a Compelling Novel That Follows the Continuing Curse of Tragedy and Loss Placed Upon the Campbell Family

Recent release “No Escaping My Love” from Page Publishing author Laurie Skinner is a captivating tale that follows Conner Campbell, whose love is torn from him in a similar tragic fashion to his father so many years ago. Desperate to rescue his love from a tragic fate, Conner must embark on a journey through time to bring her back and finally end the curse on his family.