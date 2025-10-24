Author Laurie Skinner’s New Book, "Only Time Will Tell," Centers Around the Campbell Family’s Continued Tragedies as Their Family Curse Befalls Them Once More
Recent release “Only Time Will Tell” from Page Publishing author Laurie Skinner is a riveting novel that returns readers to the Campbell family, who find themselves once again perturbed by the curse set upon them by the evil Felicia. With the youngest daughter now facing tragedy, the Campbell family must call upon an old friend to put a stop to the madness.
Batesburg-Leesville, SC, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laurie Skinner, who currently lives in South Carolina with her husband, John, where they raised two sons, has completed her new book, “Only Time Will Tell”: a stirring tale that once again follows the Campbell family as they face another tragedy from Felicia Buchanan’s curse.
“Just when the Campbell family had finally let their guard down, that all tragedies had surpassed their lives, and they had nothing but bright futures to look forward to, evil once again found a way to raise its ugly head and affect their youngest daughter Carrie Campbell,” writes Skinner.
“Felicia Buchanan’s curse would not be finished until it achieved its desired revenge. Even her demise would not stop her destruction of their perfect girl child.
“Ian Douglas’ services were once again called-to-arms to defend and finally defeat this evil that had plagued his adopted family for far too long.”
Published by Page Publishing, Laurie Skinner’s enthralling story is the fourth installment in the author’s series surrounding the Campbell family, and will take readers on a thrilling ride as the family works to save Carrie from Felicia’s grasp. Heart-pounding and character-driven, “Only Time Will Tell” explores just how far the bonds of family can go in the face of the forces of evil.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Only Time Will Tell” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
