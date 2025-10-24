Author Laurie Skinner’s New Book, "Only Time Will Tell," Centers Around the Campbell Family’s Continued Tragedies as Their Family Curse Befalls Them Once More

Recent release “Only Time Will Tell” from Page Publishing author Laurie Skinner is a riveting novel that returns readers to the Campbell family, who find themselves once again perturbed by the curse set upon them by the evil Felicia. With the youngest daughter now facing tragedy, the Campbell family must call upon an old friend to put a stop to the madness.