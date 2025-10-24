Author Timothy J. Shaffer’s New Book, “From Knoxdale to Shannondale: The Story of Mary Elizabeth Siverling,” is a Poignant Tale of One Family’s Trials and Triumphs
Recent release “From Knoxdale to Shannondale: The Story of Mary Elizabeth Siverling” from Covenant Books author Timothy J. Shaffer is a compelling novel that centers around the Siverling family, who find themselves facing countless struggles as they learn to navigate their harsh realities and experiences.
Estero, FL, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Timothy J. Shaffer, a six-year Navy veteran of the Submarine Service, a graduate of Aurora University, and a retired Midwest utility manager, has completed his new book, “From Knoxdale to Shannondale: The Story of Mary Elizabeth Siverling”: a stirring tale of one family’s struggles as they fight to survive their challenges and daily lives.
Author Timothy J. Shaffer currently lives in Southwest Florida with his wife, Georgann. In the summer, they travel in their RV, visiting their four children, seven grandchildren, and family in Western Pennsylvania. When he is not traveling, you can usually find him golfing, socializing with friends, or serving at their church.
“Freddy and Mary Siverling had four children,” shares Shaffer. “After having three boys, Mary prayed for their next child to be a girl. When the fourth boy was born, she was convinced God was punishing her for being selfish and not being a good mother. They were finally blessed with having two girls over the next few years. Mary thanked the Lord, not realizing that one should be careful of what they ask.
“As the two girls grew up, the Siverling household changed forever. Mary Elizabeth, the youngest and most precocious, was never afraid to question or to take risks. She soon finds out that taking risks could have major consequences for her and her family.
“Based on real people and actual events, Mary’s story will lead you through some of the most prosperous and turbulent times our country has experienced and show you how an unassuming Pennsylvania Dutch family from Knoxdale made the most of their blessings and coped with the harsh realities of everyday life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Timothy J. Shaffer’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on the Siverling’s journey, discovering their strength and resilience in the face of adversity. Expertly paced and character-driven, “From Knoxdale to Shannondale” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “From Knoxdale to Shannondale: The Story of Mary Elizabeth Siverling” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
