Author Cathy J. Schuster’s New Book, "Seven Pounds of Fur," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Many Daily Antics of the Author’s Energetic Puppy, Bella Eve

Recent release “Seven Pounds of Fur” from Covenant Books author Cathy J. Schuster is a riveting story that centers around Bella Eve, a brand new puppy who is full of love and energy. Each day, Bella Eve finds new ways to play with her family, all while creating mishaps and being curious of the world around her.