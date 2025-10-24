Author Cathy J. Schuster’s New Book, "Seven Pounds of Fur," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Many Daily Antics of the Author’s Energetic Puppy, Bella Eve
Recent release “Seven Pounds of Fur” from Covenant Books author Cathy J. Schuster is a riveting story that centers around Bella Eve, a brand new puppy who is full of love and energy. Each day, Bella Eve finds new ways to play with her family, all while creating mishaps and being curious of the world around her.
East Greenville, PA, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cathy J. Schuster, who resides in Pennsylvania, has completed her new book, “Seven Pounds of Fur”: a delightful story that centers around a puppy named Bella Eve who loves to spend time with her human Momma and get up to all kinds of zany antics.
“Momma inherits a new puppy, along with sleepless nights and a weight of responsibilities, seven pounds to be exact,” writes Schuster. “With Bella Eve’s headstrong desires and dependence on Momma, Momma learns love can hope all things, bear all things, and endure all things.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cathy J. Schuster’s new book is sure to captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Bella Eve’s adventures. With colorful and vibrant artwork by the illustrator, Eric, who is also the author’s son, “Seven Pounds of Fur” is sure to invite readers to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Seven Pounds of Fur” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
