Author Barbara Shaidnagle’s New Book, "Trashy White Girls," Follows Three Generations of Vastly Different Women, All Writing a Diary of Their Lives
Recent release “Trashy White Girls” from Covenant Books author Barbara Shaidnagle tells the thought-provoking and varied stories of a mother, a daughter, and a granddaughter through their diary entries.
Wetumpka, AL, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Shaidnagle, who was born in New Haven, Connecticut, has completed her new book, “Trashy White Girls”: a mesmerizing work that introduces Earline, who is learning the roles of wife and mother in the 1950s. Her writing reveals to herself her lack of grammar education, and once she conquers that, she also surprisingly deals with unexpected widowhood.
Precious, her daughter, begins college life in 1969, which lasts only a month or so, interrupted by a funeral that is not attended due to a misadventure in Houston, which leads her and her best friend Joy back to Alabama, both waiting expectantly for the future. Pearl, the granddaughter, finds her true love in the playpen and fashions her own expectant hope for the 1970s.
Author Barbara Shaidnagle grew up in Alabama, developing an interest in Atlanta Braves baseball and SEC football, favoring Auburn in particular. She wrote for the newspaper of the University of Montevallo and, after marriage, had articles and poems published in Slate and Style, the writer’s division magazine of the National Federation of the Blind. Marriage took her to Houston for thirty-five years. Now widowed, she is back in Alabama. She and her husband worked in Cursillo and the Kairos prison ministry, and her deep faith is reflected in her writing.
Author Barbara Shaidnagle begins her work by taking readers back in time to 1952, writing, “I have you in my arms, just looking at you. A little person me and Adam made. You were conceived on a stormy April night, and you came into the world on a cold, gray January morning, January 3, a Thursday, the sunshine of my life that day. I named you Precious because I prayed every day when I was pregnant with you that you would be borned with all your proper parts, be healthy, and be able to grow up with a little help from me and Adam. And you are precious to me. Adam says it ain’t “Pray-shus,” like I say, but I ignore him. He says he will say it the way everyone else does. You will not grow up confused about it, Pray.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Barbara Shaidnagle’s new book presents a riveting, multi-generational story of fascinating, multi-faceted women.
Readers can purchase “Trashy White Girls” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Precious, her daughter, begins college life in 1969, which lasts only a month or so, interrupted by a funeral that is not attended due to a misadventure in Houston, which leads her and her best friend Joy back to Alabama, both waiting expectantly for the future. Pearl, the granddaughter, finds her true love in the playpen and fashions her own expectant hope for the 1970s.
Author Barbara Shaidnagle grew up in Alabama, developing an interest in Atlanta Braves baseball and SEC football, favoring Auburn in particular. She wrote for the newspaper of the University of Montevallo and, after marriage, had articles and poems published in Slate and Style, the writer’s division magazine of the National Federation of the Blind. Marriage took her to Houston for thirty-five years. Now widowed, she is back in Alabama. She and her husband worked in Cursillo and the Kairos prison ministry, and her deep faith is reflected in her writing.
Author Barbara Shaidnagle begins her work by taking readers back in time to 1952, writing, “I have you in my arms, just looking at you. A little person me and Adam made. You were conceived on a stormy April night, and you came into the world on a cold, gray January morning, January 3, a Thursday, the sunshine of my life that day. I named you Precious because I prayed every day when I was pregnant with you that you would be borned with all your proper parts, be healthy, and be able to grow up with a little help from me and Adam. And you are precious to me. Adam says it ain’t “Pray-shus,” like I say, but I ignore him. He says he will say it the way everyone else does. You will not grow up confused about it, Pray.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Barbara Shaidnagle’s new book presents a riveting, multi-generational story of fascinating, multi-faceted women.
Readers can purchase “Trashy White Girls” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories