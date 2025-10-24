Author Lizzie Duemig’s New Book, "Travels with Sage: Helping at the Hospital," is a Charming Tale That Follows Sage as She Helps Out Others as a Therapy Dog
Recent release “Travels with Sage: Helping at the Hospital” from Covenant Books author Lizzie Duemig is a heartfelt story that centers around Sage, a white Lab/husky mix who loves to go on adventures with her human mom. On this day, Sage heads to the hospital to help spread love and smiles as a therapy dog.
Dickinson, TX, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lizzie Duemig, who holds a doctorate in forensic psychology and has a background in education, law enforcement, and research, has completed her new book, “Travels with Sage: Helping at the Hospital”: a riveting tale that follows Sage, an adorable dog who heads to her job as a therapy dog at the nearby hospital to help others feel better.
Author Lizzie Duemig, PhD, was a teacher in the public school system for eight years before becoming a police officer. She maintains licensure as a Master Peace Officer and has worked for municipal, county, and federal law enforcement agencies. Duemig has conducted research on prolific criminal behavior as well as threat assessment and threat management. She has advised a scope of entities on safety and prevention planning to include K–12 schools, institutions of higher education, court management, hospital systems, and houses of worship.
“Sage is a perky, loving, and curious pup. She loves to travel with Mom. Together, they explore exciting new places and meet fun friends,” writes Duemig. “In this adventure, Sage wears her therapy dog cap and goes to help at a hospital. She moseys through the building learning about the people who work there, stopping to give furry cuddles to nurses, doctors, and busy businesspeople. She experiences the warmth and wonder of the spirit as she brings love and hugs to the patients she meets. Join Sage as she waddles and wanders through the hallways of the hospital, spreading contagious smiles along the way.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lizzie Duemig’s new book is inspired by the author’s real life canine companion Sage, who was adopted as a rescue pup following the loss of a fellow officer. Offering comfort and healing to all she meets, Sage is always eager to join the author on new adventures, having already visited twenty-three states together.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Duemig’s story to life, “Travels with Sage: Helping at the Hospital” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving them eager for more adventures with their new, lovable canine friend.
Readers can purchase “Travels with Sage: Helping at the Hospital” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
