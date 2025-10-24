Author Lizzie Duemig’s New Book, "Travels with Sage: Helping at the Hospital," is a Charming Tale That Follows Sage as She Helps Out Others as a Therapy Dog

Recent release “Travels with Sage: Helping at the Hospital” from Covenant Books author Lizzie Duemig is a heartfelt story that centers around Sage, a white Lab/husky mix who loves to go on adventures with her human mom. On this day, Sage heads to the hospital to help spread love and smiles as a therapy dog.