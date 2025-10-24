Author Brittney J. Mack’s New Book, "Broken but Not Shattered: Transform Your Breakup into a Breakthrough," Offers Advice for Navigating Difficult Breakups
Recent release “Broken but Not Shattered: Transform Your Breakup into a Breakthrough” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brittney J. Mack is a comprehensive guide that draws upon the author’s own personal experiences to help readers heal after a breakup and use this moment as a catalyst for personal growth.
Scotch Plains, NJ, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brittney J. Mack has completed her new book, “Broken but Not Shattered: Transform Your Breakup into a Breakthrough”: a thought-provoking and insightful look at how a breakup can serve as a moment of growth amidst the heartache and grief.
“Heartbroken? Lost? Wondering what’s next? I’ve been there—confused, overwhelmed, and just wanting the pain to stop,” writes Mack. “Breakups can feel like an emotional rollercoaster you never asked to ride. You’re tired, you’re over it, and more than anything, you just want to feel like you again.
“The truth is, breakups are common, but no one really teaches us how to heal from them. Too often, we spiral, forget our worth, and lose ourselves. But what if we flipped the script? Did you ever think that this is exactly what you needed? Maybe it isn’t just an ending—this can be a powerful new beginning.
“In this book, I share my personal story—from heartbreak to healing. I take you through the initial sting of my breakup, in addition to offering tips on how to level up, become a better version of yourself, and look toward the future with hope. I’ll show you that you can use your breakup as a redirection—as a way to rise above, not shatter.
“Come out of this experience stronger than you’ve ever been. The ball is in your court to make it happen. The first step? Believing that you can. It’s possible, and it’s within your reach. You don’t have to go through this alone. Let’s navigate your healing journey together. It’s time to transform your breakup into a breakthrough.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brittney J. Mack’s engaging book explores the steps the author took to heal from her own breakup, presenting individuals with the tools they need to get through their own heartbreak. Through sharing her story, Mack aims to help her readers through their healing process, fostering personal growth from the ashes of their previous relationship.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Broken but Not Shattered: Transform Your Breakup into a Breakthrough” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
