Author Brittney J. Mack’s New Book, "Broken but Not Shattered: Transform Your Breakup into a Breakthrough," Offers Advice for Navigating Difficult Breakups

Recent release “Broken but Not Shattered: Transform Your Breakup into a Breakthrough” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brittney J. Mack is a comprehensive guide that draws upon the author’s own personal experiences to help readers heal after a breakup and use this moment as a catalyst for personal growth.