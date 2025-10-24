Author J.B. Gilmore’s New Book, "Unfinished Business," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Young Man’s Journey Back Home to Right His Wrongs of the Past

Recent release "Unfinished Business" from Newman Springs Publishing author J.B. Gilmore is a riveting novel that follows Brett, a young man who left his family years ago to join the military and escape the failures of his past. Now ten years later, he returns to right his wrongs and protect his family at all costs.