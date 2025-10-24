Author J.B. Gilmore’s New Book, "Unfinished Business," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Young Man’s Journey Back Home to Right His Wrongs of the Past
Recent release "Unfinished Business" from Newman Springs Publishing author J.B. Gilmore is a riveting novel that follows Brett, a young man who left his family years ago to join the military and escape the failures of his past. Now ten years later, he returns to right his wrongs and protect his family at all costs.
Yukon, OK, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- J.B. Gilmore, who developed a love of writing as a creative outlet at a young age, has completed his new book, "Unfinished Business": a stirring tale that centers around a young man’s attempts to atone for his past mistakes and protect his family from his secrets and failures.
“Brett Harper left in the middle of the night to join the military, running from his past and the knowledge of his failure,” writes Gilmore. “Ten years later, he returned to right those wrongs and to protect his family. Custodian of a secret, Brett must now face those evils he left so long ago and complete his unfinished business.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J.B. Gilmore’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this character-driven journey of forgiveness as Brett works to make amends for his secretive past. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Unfinished Business” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Unfinished Business" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
