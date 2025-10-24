Jaw VI’s New Book, "Dancing with Sophia: A Choreography of Grace," is a Moving Account That Explores the Author’s Decades-Long Experience with the Divine
New York, NY, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author JAW VI, who resigned a tenured professorship with Seton Hall University at age forty-two to continue a path to priesthood, has completed his most recent book, “Dancing with Sophia: A Choreography of Grace”: a stirring account that chronicles the author’s spiritual journey from his youth through his career as a naval officer, a professor, and a priest.
Author JAW VI holds an AB diploma from the College of the Holy Cross, a foreign affairs master’s degree from the University of Virginia, and a doctorate in public administration. He also performed both naval sea and aviation service during the Vietnam era, campaigned for the New York state legislature, and worked several college deanships and spent decades as a visiting professor throughout China. As he turned his path towards the priesthood, JAW VI spent a year living at Catholic Worker houses in New York, Houston, and Boston, three months with the Sacred Hearts Community (SS.CC), two years of seminary taking a MDiv degree, regular visits to India and China, and, finally, ordination on the last day of his forty-fifth year.
In “Dancing with Sophia: A Choreography of Grace,” JAW VI documents his experiences over decades and recounts many of them from youth through Navy years, professorships, political campaigns and through journeys as a priest. JAW VI’s sense of the divine has been imaged as the Holy Spirit, whom he addresses using the biblical name, Sophia. Some of the recounted connections have been somewhat dramatic through luminaries like Mother Teresa, Dorothy Day, and political and business leaders. But, most have been seemingly ordinary, often conveyed through strangers and even some deceased, as well as through family and friends.
Remarkably, the author’s most powerful connections with the divine have been through the poor and powerless who have welcomed and tolerated him, guiding him, an admittedly clumsy dancer, into some thrilling waltzes and tangos, twists and twirls with the Holy Spirit Sophia.
“The experience shared here may seem unlikely,” writes JAW VI. “Actually, it recounts some not so uncommon dances of grace choreographed through thick and thin, with legions of partners along the path, with strangers, unknowns and notables, as well as family and friends, and, perhaps strangely, even through dances partnered with many deceased. This telling is a compulsive recognition of and grateful salute to so many who have been for me—in the mystery of the Holy Spirit—vibrant partners in the dance of grace. I blame them for it all! It is they who, infused with the Holy Spirit Sophia, barred any doubt, they who built and maintained the dance floor, they who continue to make life terribly wonderful, mysterious, and complicated.”
Published by Fulton Books, JAW VI’s book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to open themselves up to the divine in their own lives and inspiring them to follow the dance steps laid out before them by the Holy Spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this deeply personal work can purchase "Dancing with Sophia: A Choreography of Grace" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
