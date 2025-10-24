Kevin Roberts’s New Book, "The Old Man on the Mountain," a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman’s Journey to Train and Compete on Her Dream Horse Rowdy
Pahrump, NV, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kevin Roberts, a retired teacher living in Pahrump, Nevada, with his wife, Kerry, has completed his most recent book, “The Old Man on the Mountain”: a gripping tale of a young woman’s incredible bond she develops with a horse she trains for competitions.
Throughout his career, author Kevin Roberts taught almost all subjects, but he especially loved teaching reading. In addition to his time in education, the author enjoyed riding horses as a hobby, competing in gymkhana and team penning. He also loves to read, travel, golf, and sail.
“‘The Old Man on the Mountain’ is a fiction novel written for today’s youth,” writes Roberts. “Two young girls living in rural Nevada coerce their mom into ‘looking at a horse’ destined for slaughter. She agrees to look at the horse, although she is mysteriously resistant. The horse turns out to look just like an old friend.”
“The story immediately delves into her childhood. Kate Walker is a very determined young girl who happens to crave horses. She plans, saves, and succeeds in her dream. She luckily finds the perfect horse, and her godmother and parents support her in her purchase and subsequent bonding with Rowdy. He is a bay gelding who is unwanted and also destined for the slaughterhouse when she finds him.”
“Tediously, she breaks him (or he breaks her), and they grow together. She spends several years grooming, riding, and competing on him. He is an incredible athlete. He takes her through many adventures, but he fails miserably as her dream barrel horse.”
“In her quest to learn barrels and gymkhana, she makes friends with the two best riders in the valley. They train, compete, and trail ride together. They find great solitude in a sacred area in the nearby mountains.”
“The story takes Kate and Rowdy to great fame and satisfaction. She and her friends make a great team.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kevin Roberts’s book is partly inspired by the author’s love of horse riding, as well as his desire to create wholesome books for today’s youth. Heartfelt and character-driven, “The Old Man on the Mountain” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, weaving a beautiful story of dreams and aspirations.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Old Man on the Mountain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
