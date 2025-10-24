Jean Ann Robinson’s Newly Released "Echoes of the Soul" is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry That Explores Resilience, Love, and Faith
“Echoes of the Soul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jean Ann Robinson is a deeply personal and emotionally resonant poetry collection that draws from the author’s life experiences and unshakable faith.
New York, NY, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Echoes of the Soul”: a moving and reflective collection. “Echoes of the Soul” is the creation of published author, Jean Ann Robinson, who, raised in the Bronx, developed resilience, strength, and a sharp instinct for navigating life’s challenges. Guided by her deep belief in God and the power of positivity, she remains true to herself while striving to spread goodness in the world. A kindhearted caregiver, Jean hopes her journey and outlook will help make the world a better place for others.
Robinson shares, “In Echoes of the Soul, Jean invites readers on an intimate journey through the landscapes of love, heartbreak, and divine strength. Each poem resonates with raw emotion, capturing the delicate dance between joy and sorrow. From whispered prayers to passionate declarations, Jean’s words explore the profound connections that bind us, illuminating the shadows that often accompany our brightest moments. This collection serves as a testament to resilience, reminding us that even in our darkest hour, hope and love can guide us back to light. With lyrical grace and heartfelt honesty, Echoes of the Soul is not just a book of poems; it’s a mirror reflecting our shared humanity. Dive into these pages and discover the echoes that resonate within your own heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jean Ann Robinson’s new book offers a powerful, poetic testament to the enduring spirit of love, healing, and the human experience.
Consumers can purchase “Echoes of the Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Echoes of the Soul”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories