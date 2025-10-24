Emily Moon’s Newly Released "Don’t Put It Down, Put It Away" is an Engaging, Faith-Based Interactive Early Reader Designed to Teach Children Vocabulary and Life Skills
“Don’t Put It Down, Put It Away” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emily Moon is a fun and educational book that combines traceable sight words, coloring activities, and interactive learning to help young readers develop essential reading skills while reinforcing Christian values.
Bonduel, WI, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Don’t Put It Down, Put It Away”: an interactive and faith-centered early reader that nurtures a child’s literacy, creativity, and character development. “Don’t Put It Down, Put It Away” is the creation of published author, Emily Moon, a Wisconsin native raised in a strong Christian home, who is an educator dedicated to integrating faith into her teaching. With experience in elementary education and middle school mathematics, she now focuses on creating faith-filled early reading stories that inspire children, nurture their love for learning, and develop a passion for reading through interactive books.
Moon shares, “Cover to cover learning with this hands-on, interactive book! From traceable sight words to pictures to color, Don’t Put It Down, Put It Away helps young readers build vocabulary while having fun and learning valuable life skills! Perfect for kids just starting their reading journey, this book makes reading engaging, creative, and full of fun.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emily Moon’s new book provides an entertaining and educational experience that combines faith, literacy, and interactive learning for young children.
Consumers can purchase “Don’t Put It Down, Put It Away” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Don’t Put It Down, Put It Away”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
