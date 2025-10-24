Patty Barlow’s Newly Released "Ben the Bee Believed" is a Delightful Children’s Tale About Perseverance and Family
“Ben the Bee Believed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patty Barlow is a charming story following a little bee on his journey to find a safe home, offering young readers an uplifting adventure filled with hope and heart.
Bonners Ferry, ID, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Ben the Bee Believed”: a sweet and engaging children’s story. “Ben the Bee Believed” is the creation of published author, Patty Barlow, who loves reading and writing stories for her kids. She hopes her stories will bring happiness and adventure to children everywhere.
Barlow shares, “This story is about a bee named Ben looking for a safe place for his family to live. I hope you enjoy this adventure alongside him as much as we do.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patty Barlow’s new book encourages young readers to embrace courage, determination, and the importance of family while enjoying an imaginative journey.
Consumers can purchase “Ben the Bee Believed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ben the Bee Believed”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
