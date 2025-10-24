Lawrence Sawatzky’s Newly Released “LETTERS FROM OUR FATHER” is a Faith-Filled Collection of Personal Messages and Spiritual Guidance
“LETTERS FROM OUR FATHER” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lawrence Sawatzky is a compilation of letters inspired by God, offering encouragement, wisdom, and spiritual insight to uplift readers in their daily walk with Him.
New York, NY, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “LETTERS FROM OUR FATHER”: an uplifting collection of letters sharing God’s wisdom and guidance. “LETTERS FROM OUR FATHER” is the creation of published author, Lawrence Sawatzky, a devoted husband of over forty years, father of three grown daughters, and recently retired business owner. He enjoys spending time outdoors, especially fishing, and finds inspiration during his quiet morning devotionals with God. His new book, LETTERS FROM OUR FATHER, compiles letters he has been writing for the past decade, offering encouragement and spiritual insight to readers.
Lawrence Sawatzky shares, “These letters are the written words given directly to me by the Lord, meant for a specific person. But God has inspired me to share them with you. I pray that these letters will encourage you, lift you up, and strengthen your walk with him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lawrence Sawatzky’s new book gives readers an opportunity to connect with God’s guidance through intimate, reflective messages.
Consumers can purchase “LETTERS FROM OUR FATHER” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LETTERS FROM OUR FATHER”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
