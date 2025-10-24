Thomas J. Belke’s Newly Released "Rethinking Jonah: Two Scrolls, Not One: Volume 3" Offers a Continued Journey and the Prophetic Mystery Behind Nineveh’s Repentance

“Rethinking Jonah: Two Scrolls, Not One: Volume 3” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas J. Belke continues an innovative four-volume series that challenges conventional interpretations of Jonah’s story through historical reconstruction and theological insight.