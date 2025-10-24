Thomas J. Belke’s Newly Released “Rethinking Jonah: The Boy Prophet: Volume 2” Offers a Bold, Research-Driven Look Into the Early Life of the Biblical Prophet Jonah.

“Rethinking Jonah: The Boy Prophet: Volume 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas J. Belke is a compelling second installment in a four-volume series that reimagines the life of Jonah through in-depth historical reconstruction, biblical analysis, and theological insight.