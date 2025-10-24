Thomas J. Belke’s Newly Released “Rethinking Jonah: The Boy Prophet: Volume 2” Offers a Bold, Research-Driven Look Into the Early Life of the Biblical Prophet Jonah.
“Rethinking Jonah: The Boy Prophet: Volume 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas J. Belke is a compelling second installment in a four-volume series that reimagines the life of Jonah through in-depth historical reconstruction, biblical analysis, and theological insight.
Chesapeake, VA, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Rethinking Jonah: The Boy Prophet: Volume 2”: bold and fascinating work of biblical scholarship that reconsiders everything we thought we knew about the prophet Jonah. “Rethinking Jonah: The Boy Prophet: Volume 2” is the creation of published author, Thomas J. Belke, DBS, the founder of Sign of Jonah Ministries and an ordained evangelical Christian minister. A retired U.S. Navy captain, he served in the submarine force as a strategic weapons, operations, and nuclear engineering officer. His post-military career includes roles as a NATO defense consultant and CEO of two defense firms. Dr. Belke holds multiple advanced degrees, including from the U.S. Naval Academy, Regent University, and the U.S. Naval War College. Dr. Belke is also the author of JUCHE: A Christian Study of North Korea’s State Religion. He lives in Chesapeake, Virginia, with his wife, Dr. Lorrie A. Belke.
Belke shares, “Was the Hebrew Prophet Jonah a real or fictional person? If real, when did he live? Who were his contemporaries? Where did he grow up? How long did he live? What was he like? Is the biblical book truth or fiction? Can we know more about him than the 48-verse account in the biblical Book of Jonah, one verse in 2 Kings, and three short New Testament references? To what extent are contemporary assessments of him as being “the runaway prophet” accurate? And what really happened at Nineveh and in the aftermath?
RETHINKING JONAH is subdivided into four volumes that build on each other, as follows:
Volume 1: Convergence – This first volume launches into the inference-based historical reconstruction resulting in convergence on the 9th century BC timeframe. Scribes, scrolls, cliffs, caves, and skulls – Prepare to be amazed!
Volume 2: The Boy Prophet – This second volume reveals that Jonah is “hidden in plain sight” in 2 Kings and reconstructs the first part of his life from his miraculous birth in the Spring of 850 BC to his first resurrection in 849 BC to him drowning to death at sea in 826 BC.
Volume 3: Two Scrolls Not One – This third volume picks up with Jonah’s second resurrection in 826 BC, reveals that Jonah was originally published as two scrolls not one, explains why Nineveh repented in 824 BC, and reconstructs Jonah’s third resurrection in 799 BC.
Volume 4: Mysteries Unveiled – This fourth volume synthesizes the entire historical reconstruction including an in-depth look at the sign of Jonah and the Jonah-Israel super-sign typology that Jonah’s life is a typological map of the history of Israel – past, present, and future.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas J. Belke’s new book presents a revolutionary theological perspective that challenges conventional interpretations and offers readers an exciting, faith-deepening journey through Scripture.
Consumers can purchase “Rethinking Jonah: The Boy Prophet: Volume 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rethinking Jonah: The Boy Prophet: Volume 2”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
