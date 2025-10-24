Phyllis Toles’s Newly Released "School Prayers and Life Lessons" is a Practical and Inspiring Guide for Nurturing Children’s Spiritual, Emotional, and Academic Growth
“School Prayers and Life Lessons: Empowering Children Through Prayer and Action” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phyllis Toles offers students of all ages a unique combination of prayer, self-reflection, and actionable strategies to help them succeed in school and life, while fostering meaningful adult-student connections.
Eastpointe, MI, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “School Prayers and Life Lessons: Empowering Children Through Prayer and Action”: a transformative educational tool blending prayer, reflection, and practical strategies to empower students. “School Prayers and Life Lessons: Empowering Children Through Prayer and Action” is the creation of published author, Phyllis Toles, an experienced educator with over 30 years of teaching in special education, general education, and visual arts, who is passionate about fostering growth and learning in all areas of children’s lives.
Toles shares, “The prayers in this book are all school-related. This book is unique because students have an opportunity to not only pray but to self-evaluate, strategize, and engage hands-on with the text. This empowers students so they can attain success. There are twenty-eight topics. Interesting information and thought-provoking questions are in the “Thoughts” portion of the book; relative advice and strategies that will help students are included in this section as well. Students of all ages can use the prayers and tools in this book. Younger children will need adult guidance. There is a great opportunity for an adult to bond with the student, regardless of age.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phyllis Toles’s new book is an essential resource for educators, parents, and mentors who want to support children in developing strong spiritual foundations, self-awareness, and practical skills for success.
Consumers can purchase “School Prayers and Life Lessons: Empowering Children Through Prayer and Action” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “School Prayers and Life Lessons: Empowering Children Through Prayer and Action”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
