Author Elisabeth Corn’s Newly Released "Bella and Sour Man" Follows a Young Princess Who Must Find a Way to Escape the Evil Wizard and His Dragon Who Have Imprisoned Her
“Bella and Sour Man” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elisabeth Corn is a charming story that centers on Bella, a young princess who is being held captive by a wizard named the Sour Man and his dragon. Eager to escape, Bella finally calls on a kind wizard to help defeat the Sour Man and return to her family.
Albuquerque, NM, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Bella and Sour Man”: a stirring tale of a young princess who tries her best to escape the dark wizard and dragon holding her captive. “Bella and Sour Man” is the creation of published author Elisabeth Corn, a loving mother and grandmother, as well as a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
“Once upon a time, there lived a princess named Bella,” shares Elisabeth. “She lived in an enchanted castle with secret passages and hidden rooms. There was also a dragon named Draco, who had been placed there to guard the castle, by an evil wizard named Sour Man. She had many friends, but because the castle was guarded by Draco, she was unable to leave to play with them. This made her very, very sad.
“She had tried many times to escape but was always unsuccessful. She also tried baking a million magic golden cookies, but to no avail. Finally, she offered to pay Sour Man and Draco in golden coins. They accepted the coins after promising to let her go outside, but it was just a mean trick. At last, Bella called on a white wizard named Arion to help her escape.
“Will Bella ever be able to leave the castle again to play with her friends? Will she ever be able to be reunited with her parents?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elisabeth Corn’s new book will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Bella’s journey to best the Sour Man and find her way home. With colorful artwork to help bring Corn’s story to life, “Bella and Sour Man” is sure to delight young readers, transporting them to a magical world where anything is possible.
Consumers can purchase “Bella and Sour Man” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bella and Sour Man”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
