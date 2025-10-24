Author Elisabeth Corn’s Newly Released "Bella and Sour Man" Follows a Young Princess Who Must Find a Way to Escape the Evil Wizard and His Dragon Who Have Imprisoned Her

“Bella and Sour Man” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elisabeth Corn is a charming story that centers on Bella, a young princess who is being held captive by a wizard named the Sour Man and his dragon. Eager to escape, Bella finally calls on a kind wizard to help defeat the Sour Man and return to her family.