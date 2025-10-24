Thomas J. Belke’s Newly Released "Rethinking Jonah: Convergence: Volume 1" Offers a Bold New Perspective on One of the Bible’s Most Misunderstood Prophets

“Rethinking Jonah: Convergence: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas J. Belke challenges conventional views of Jonah through an inference-based historical and theological study. This thought-provoking work invites readers to rediscover Jonah’s life and significance with surprising depth and clarity.